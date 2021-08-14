Texas Longhorns? Rivalries? Not a Problem

The series, "Welcome to the SEC, Texas" profiles some of the traditions and unique things that the Longhorns will be bringing to the conference.

So how long did it take Texas to annoy the rest of the fans in the Southeastern Conference, the league the Longhorns are set to join in 2025?

About a long as it takes to rope a calf in a prize-winning rodeo.

Steve Sarkisian may be the new head coach of the football program, but he already has the Lone Star attitude down. During his first press outing after it was announced that the Longhorns would soon be leaving the Big 12, he was asked about the league where he just won a national championship as Alabama's offensive coordinator.

“I didn’t take this job blind," Steve Sarkisian told reporters. "We’re everybody’s biggest game.

Biggest game?

Don't you have to win something first to be considered anyone's biggest game?

He added: "I think coming out of [the decision] and the talk of what’s happened, our bull’s-eye got a little bit bigger. We can’t be naive to that. Whether it’s crowd noise, whether it’s yelling at us on the bench, whether it’s the ‘Horns Down’ signal, all those things are really irrelevant to our ability to execute and succeed at a really high level.”

Texas will face at least one SEC opponent this season, visiting one of its oldest rivals, Arkansas (see below), on Sept. 11.

That's it for this year's team, which is still playing in the Big 12.

Texas has defeated Oklahoma only once in the last six meetings, and hasn't won the league title since 2009, when it went on to lose to Alabama in the national championship.

“We’ve got a lot of unfinished business here in the Big 12 that we want to make sure we take care of,” Sarkisian said. “This year is really the start of it. That’s really where our focus is. I don’t know what the timetable on this other thing is looking like.”

Red River Rivalry

If you've been following our series welcoming both Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, this part will be a little familiar,

Formerly known as the Red River Shootout and Red River Classic, the annual game is still played at the same site every year, Cotton Bowl Stadium during the Texas State Fair on the second weekend of October.

The seating is evenly split between the teams at the 50-yard line, one side in burnt orange and the other in crimson and cream.

"Its a bowl game at midseason," former Texas coach Mack Brown said.

“Heroes are made in this game. You can stink the rest of your career, and if you make a play in this game, they love you for the rest of your life."

Although the series dates back to 1900, back when Oklahoma was still a territory and the local Texas newspaper referred to it as a "practice game," the rivalry really began to ramp up in the 1960s when both programs were on college football's top tier.

For example, Oklahoma was ranked No. 1 and Texas No. 2 for the 1963 meeting.

The Sooners also got caught spying on the Longhorns at practice during the 1970s.

When both schools played in the same conference, the rivalry rose to new heights because it often had a direct impact on the Big 12 title.

"Our games were important," former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer said before one recent showdown. "This game has more weight. [Before] you could lose or tie and still have a chance to win the national championship. It was an intersectional game. Now it's more than intersectional."

With Oklahoma recent domination of the series is partly why Texas has yet to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners, who have defeated their rival in nine of the last 12 meetings, already have four national semifinal appearances, but without a win.

With both Oklahoma and Texas coming over to the SEC together, the Red River Rivalry could become one of the conference's biggest annual games, probably second only to the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn.

Oklahoma vs. Texas

Texas leads series 62–49–5

Year, Location, Result

1894 Austin Texas 38-0

1898 Austin Texas 48-0

1899 San Antonio Texas 6-0

1900 San Antonio Texas 5-0

1900 Austin Texas 11-0

1901 San Antonio Texas 17-0

1901 Austin Texas 32-0

1902 San Antonio Tied 0-0

1902 Austin Texas A&M 12-0

1903 Austin Texas 29-6

1904 Austin Texas 34-6

1905 Austin Texas 27-0

1906 Austin Texas 24-0

1907 Dallas Tied 0-0

1907 Austin Texas 11-6

1908 Houston Texas 24-8

1908 Austin Texas 28-12

1909 Houston Texas A&M 23-0

1909 Houston Austin 5-0

1910 Houston Texas A&M 14-8

1911 Houston Texas 6-0

1915 College Station Texas A&M 13-0

1916 Austin Texas 21-7

1917 College Station Texas A&M 7-0

1918 Austin Texas 7-0

1919 College Station Texas A&M 7-0

1920 Austin Texas 7-3

1921 College Station Tied 0-0

1922 Austin Texas A&M 14-7

1923 College Station Texas 6-0

1924 Austin Texas 7-0

1925 College Station Texas A&M 28-0

1926 Austin Texas 14-5

1927 College Station Texas A&M 28-7

1928 Austin Texas 19-0

1929 College Station Texas A&M 13-0

1930 Austin Texas 26-0

1931 College Station Texas A&M 7-6

1932 Austin Texas 21-0

1933 College Station Tied 10-10

1934 Austin Texas 13-0

1935 College Station Texas A&M 20-6

1936 Austin Texas 7-0

1937 College Station Texas A&M 7-0

1938 Austin Texas 7-6

1939 College Station Texas A&M 20-0

1940 Austin Texas 7-0

1941 College Station Texas 23-0

1942 Austin Texas 12-6

1943 College Station Texas 27-13

1944 Austin Texas 6-0

1945 College Station Texas 20-10

1946 Austin Texas 24-7

1947 College Station Texas 32-13

1948 Austin Tied 14-14

1949 College Station Texas 42-14

1950 Austin Texas 17-0

1951 College Station Texas A&M 22-21

1952 Austin Texas 32-12

1953 College Station Texas 21-12

1954 Austin Texas 22-13

1955 College Station Texas 21-6

1956 Austin Texas A&M 34-21

1957 College Station Texas 9-7

1958 Austin Texas 27-0

1959 College Station Texas 20-17

1960 Austin Texas 21-14

1961 College Station Texas 25-0

1962 Austin Texas 13-3

1963 College Station Texas 15-13

1964 Austin Texas 26-7

1965 College Station Texas 21-17

1966 Austin Texas 22-14

1967 College Station Texas A&M 10-7

1968 Austin Texas 35-14

1969 College Station Texas 49-12

1970 Austin Texas 52-14

1971 College Station Texas 34-14

1972 Austin Texas 38-3

1973 College Station Texas 42-13

1974 Austin Texas 32-3

1975 College Station Texas A&M 20-10

1976 Austin Texas A&M 27-3

1977 College Station Texas 57-28

1978 Austin Texas 22-7

1979 College Station Texas A&M 13-7

1980 Austin Texas A&M 24-14

1981 College Station Texas 21-13

1982 Austin Texas 53-16

1983 College Station Texas 45-13

1984 Austin Texas A&M 37-12

1985 College Station Texas A&M 42-10

1986 Austin Texas A&M 16-3

1987 College Station Texas A&M 20-13

1988 Austin Texas A&M 28-24

1989 College Station Texas A&M 21-10

1990 Austin Texas 28-27

1991 College Station Texas A&M 31-14

1992 Austin Texas A&M 34-13

1993 College Station Texas A&M 18-9

1994 Austin Texas A&M 34-10

1995 College Station Texas 16-6

1996 Austin Texas 51-15

1997 College Station Texas A&M 27-16

1998 Austin Texas 26-24

1999 College Station Texas A&M 20-16

2000 Austin Texas 43-17

2001 College Station Texas 21-7

2002 Austin Texas 50-20

2003 College Station Texas 46-15

2004 Austin Texas 26-13

2005 College Station Texas 40-29

2006 Austin Texas A&M 12-7

2007 College Station Texas A&M 38-30

2008 Austin Texas 49-9

Texas A&M

The Aggies left the Big 12 because they were sick of being the Longhorns' shadow, and of feeling that the deck was stacked in their rival's favor.

It was.

Books could be written about how that all developed, but the important thing on the field is that Texas leads the all-time series 76–37–5.

More reflective of the rivalry is that the game was usually played during the final weekend of the regular season as a Thanksgiving matchup. When Texas A&M split from the Big 12, and the schools couldn't agree on how to continue the matchups, it was the third longest series in college football.

It was the inspiration behind both the Aggie Bonfire and Hex Rally.

Each school has the other mentioned in its fight song (Texas Fight and Aggie War Hymn). When Texas beats Texas A&M the UT Tower is lit a specific way.

You get the idea, only now the rivalry may rise to new heights. During its time in the SEC, Texas A&M has seen dramatic improvement both in recruiting and emerging as a national power.

If anything, being back in the same conference again should only heighten the feud between them.

Texas vs. Texas A&M

Texas leads series 76-37-5

Year, Location, Result

1894 Austin Texas 38-0

1898 Austin Texas 48-0

1899 San Antonio Texas 6-0

1900 San Antonio Texas 5-0

1900 Austin Texas 11-0

1901 San Antonio Texas 17-0

1901 Austin Texas 32-0

1902 San Antonio Tied 0-0

1902 Austin Texas A&M 12-0

1903 Austin Texas 29-6

1904 Austin Texas 34-6

1905 Austin Texas 27-0

1906 Austin Texas 24-0

1907 Dallas Tied 0-0

1907 Austin Texas 11-6

1908 Houston Texas 24-8

1908 Austin Texas 28-12

1909 Houston Texas A&M 23-0

1909 Houston Austin 5-0

1910 Houston Texas A&M 14-8

1911 Houston Texas 6-0

1915 College Station Texas A&M 13-0

1916 Austin Texas 21-7

1917 College Station Texas A&M 7-0

1918 Austin Texas 7-0

1919 College Station Texas A&M 7-0

1920 Austin Texas 7-3

1921 College Station Tied 0-0

1922 Austin Texas A&M 14-7

1923 College Station Texas 6-0

1924 Austin Texas 7-0

1925 College Station Texas A&M 28-0

1926 Austin Texas 14-5

1927 College Station Texas A&M 28-7

1928 Austin Texas 19-0

1929 College Station Texas A&M 13-0

1930 Austin Texas 26-0

1931 College Station Texas A&M 7-6

1932 Austin Texas 21-0

1933 College Station Tied 10-10

1934 Austin Texas 13-0

1935 College Station Texas A&M 20-6

1936 Austin Texas 7-0

1937 College Station Texas A&M 7-0

1938 Austin Texas 7-6

1939 College Station Texas A&M 20-0

1940 Austin Texas 7-0

1941 College Station Texas 23-0

1942 Austin Texas 12-6

1943 College Station Texas 27-13

1944 Austin Texas 6-0

1945 College Station Texas 20-10

1946 Austin Texas 24-7

1947 College Station Texas 32-13

1948 Austin Tied 14-14

1949 College Station Texas 42-14

1950 Austin Texas 17-0

1951 College Station Texas A&M 22-21

1952 Austin Texas 32-12

1953 College Station Texas 21-12

1954 Austin Texas 22-13

1955 College Station Texas 21-6

1956 Austin Texas A&M 34-21

1957 College Station Texas 9-7

1958 Austin Texas 27-0

1959 College Station Texas 20-17

1960 Austin Texas 21-14

1961 College Station Texas 25-0

1962 Austin Texas 13-3

1963 College Station Texas 15-13

1964 Austin Texas 26-7

1965 College Station Texas 21-17

1966 Austin Texas 22-14

1967 College Station Texas A&M 10-7

1968 Austin Texas 35-14

1969 College Station Texas 49-12

1970 Austin Texas 52-14

1971 College Station Texas 34-14

1972 Austin Texas 38-3

1973 College Station Texas 42-13

1974 Austin Texas 32-3

1975 College Station Texas A&M 20-10

1976 Austin Texas A&M 27-3

1977 College Station Texas 57-28

1978 Austin Texas 22-7

1979 College Station Texas A&M 13-7

1980 Austin Texas A&M 24-14

1981 College Station Texas 21-13

1982 Austin Texas 53-16

1983 College Station Texas 45-13

1984 Austin Texas A&M 37-12

1985 College Station Texas A&M 42-10

1986 Austin Texas A&M 16-3

1987 College Station Texas A&M 20-13

1988 Austin Texas A&M 28-24

1989 College Station Texas A&M 21-10

1990 Austin Texas 28-27

1991 College Station Texas A&M 31-14

1992 Austin Texas A&M 34-13

1993 College Station Texas A&M 18-9

1994 Austin Texas A&M 34-10

1995 College Station Texas 16-6

1996 Austin Texas 51-15

1997 College Station Texas A&M 27-16

1998 Austin Texas 26-24

1999 College Station Texas A&M 20-16

2000 Austin Texas 43-17

2001 College Station Texas 21-7

2002 Austin Texas 50-20

2003 College Station Texas 46-15

2004 Austin Texas 26-13

2005 College Station Texas 40-29

2006 Austin Texas A&M 12-7

2007 College Station Texas A&M 38-30

2008 Austin Texas 49-9

Arkansas

The Razorbacks and Longhorns were already set to renew their longstanding rivalry this season, but the game will serve as a nice appetizer for what to come.

Depending on how the scheduling works out, they could end up playing again every season.

This is a bit of an old-school rivalry, but Arkansas has never really found a substitute in the SEC (LSU? Missouri?)

The series dates back all the way to 1894, and Texas leads all-time, 56–22.

Their most famous meeting was in 1969 when No. 1 vs. No. 2 played in the Game of Century. The Longhorns came back from a 14–0 deficit after three quarters to win 15–14.

The teams last met in the 2014 Texas Bowl, won by Arkansas 31-7.

Welcome to the Southeastern Conference, Texas!

The Coaching Legacy at Texas Begins With One Name: Darrell Royal

Texas Football is Known for Star Players Like Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams

Texas Football Traditions Stand as Tall as a Tower