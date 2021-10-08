Texas Series Highlights Alabama Baseball 2022 Non-Conference Schedule

The Alabama baseball program isn't waiting for Texas to join the Southeastern Conference to play the Longhorns.

The Crimson Tide announced its 26-game non-conference schedule for the upcoming season on Friday, and the slate features seven matchups against teams that made the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

They include three games against future SEC team Texas, two against Samford, plus one each against South Alabama and Southern Miss. The Longhorns are coming off an appearance in the College World Series.

Alabama will have weekend series against Xavier (Feb. 18-20), at Texas (Feb. 25-27), Murray State (March 4-6) and Binghamton (March 11-13).

The Crimson Tide will play home-and-home midweek series with Jacksonville State (Feb. 22, May 10), Samford (April 5, April 26) and UAB (March 22, April 19)

The 26 games, 19 of which will be played at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, pair with the Crimson Tide’s 30 contests in Southeastern Conference play to make up the complete 56-game schedule.

Single midweek non-conference game include:

Alabama State (Feb. 23)

Belmont (April 12)

Middle Tennessee (March 8)

North Alabama (March 9)

at Southern Miss (March 15)

South Alabama (March 29)

Troy (March 2)

UT-Martin (March 1)

All opponents and dates are subject to change. In addition, games and dates are subject to change for television scheduling purposes.



The Crimson Tide is into its fourth week of fall ball, which include numerous practice-scrimmage splits. Alabama has scheduled two fall scrimmages on the road, visiting reigning national champion Mississippi State on Oct. 15, and Ole Miss on Oct. 30.

The exhibition with the Bulldogs will have a 5 p.m. first pitch at Dudy Noble Stadium.