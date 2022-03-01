Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball Looking to Ignite Offense

In their three-game series against No. 1 Texas, the Crimson Tide scored a total of two runs and were swept by the Longhorns.

It was a rough road trip for Alabama baseball over the weekend as they were swept by the Texas Longhorns and scored just two total runs in the three-game series.

Ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, Texas looked and played the part against the Crimson Tide. The Longhorn offense came up with timely hitting and the pitching staff kept Alabama's bats off balance all weekend. For the series, Alabama struck out 32 times and was unable to capitalize with runners on base and in scoring position.

It was always going to be a tough task against the Longhorns though and Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon understands this early season challenge could pay dividends in the long run.

"This was an awesome experience for our kids. We needed this experience going on the road and playing the No. 1 team in the country in a good environment," Bohannon said. "We'll grow from this. There were a lot of positives that we learned about our club and a lot that we need to improve upon."

With the whole season still ahead and a talented roster, the Crimson Tide have plenty of time to figure it out. However, if they want to reach their full potential, the Alabama offense needs to wake up and begin to produce some consistent scoring.

After getting news that clean-up hitter and starting right fielder William Hamiter suffered a broken foot and will miss significant time, Alabama needs players throughout the lineup to step up and provide contributions to help fill his loss.

Zane Denton and Owen Diodati are two hitters to watch out for and have been important catalysts for the Alabama offense throughout the early part of the season.

Alabama will look to get the offense going as they return home to Sewell-Thomas Stadium for mid-week matchups against U.T. Martin on Tuesday and Troy on Wednesday.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Joey Blackwell discuss Alabama baseball's weekend series against Texas and the road ahead.

