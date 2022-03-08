The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball's Pitching Staff Finding Success

In their three-game sweep of Murray State, the Alabama pitching staff gave up a total of four earned runs.

It was a good week of baseball for the Alabama Crimson Tide. After getting swept by the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin last weekend, Alabama returned home to win four out of five games this week including a three-game series sweep against Murray State.

There were several positive takeaways for the Crimson Tide but the most noticeable was the brilliance of the Alabama pitching staff.

In their four wins, Alabama only gave up a total of five earned runs and received good outings from almost everyone in the rotation.

The highlight of the week was starting pitcher Jacob McNairy's performance against Troy on Wednesday. Through six innings, the senior had pitched a perfect game and had seven strikeouts. Ultimately, McNairy gave up a single in the top of the seventh but would finish the inning strong and leave the game after seven scoreless innings leading the way to an 8-1 victory for the Crimson Tide.

On Friday, Alabama defeated Murray State, 5-1, and got another great performance from starting pitcher Garrett McMillan. McMillan pitched six strong innings allowing just one run on three hits to go along with seven strikeouts.

McNairy and McMillan have been excellent for the Crimson Tide this season and will look to continue to be a solid duo for Alabama heading into SEC play.

Several members of the bullpen also had impressive outings over the weekend especially in the last two games against Murray State. Hunter Furtado pitched a perfect three and two-thirds innings in a 6-1 victory on Saturday and senior reliever Hunter Hoopes gave up no runs in his two appearances over the weekend.

The Crimson Tide pitching staff is gaining confidence and will look to continue to improve as they get closer to the start of their tough SEC schedule.

Alabama baseball's next game is on Wednesday against North Alabama at 3 p.m. CT. in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Joey Blackwell discuss the recent success of the Alabama baseball pitching staff.