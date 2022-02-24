The Extra Point: Alabama Could Have Star-Studded Defensive Backs Class in 2023

Alabama football has already secured two defensive back commitments in the 2023 recruiting class and will look to add more elite talent to the defensive backfield before all is said and done.

On Tuesday, Alabama football got some big news when five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley officially committed to play football for the Crimson Tide.

Hurley is a 6-foot-2, 170 pound athletic playmaker from Florence, Ala. that possesses great physical tools and has the potential to play multiple positions in the secondary. He has been a top target for Alabama and picked the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, and Michigan among others.

"They produce DBs, safeties, every position in the backend they can put in the NFL," Hurley said of his decision to pick Alabama. "I want to be a versatile secondary player, and they can do that with me."

Hurley joins four-star defensive back Elliot Washington II as the second player to commit to Alabama in the 2023 recruiting class. With two defensive back commitments already and several other elite talents looking at the Crimson Tide, Alabama has the potential to assemble one of the more impressive defensive backs class in recent memory.

Two prospects to watch out out for are in-state standouts Tony Mitchell and A.J. Harris. Like Hurley, both are five-star defensive backs and have Alabama high on their list of potential schools. While the likelihood for both of them to play for the Crimson Tide may be slim, it would be impressive if Alabama could secure even two five-star defensive backs within the state.

Another potential defensive back prospect is Tallahassee native Makari Vickers. Vickers is a four-star cornerback and told BamaCentral last month that Alabama is currently on top in his recruitment.

With so many defensive back prospects interested in Alabama, one might wonder why that is the case? After committing to the Crimson Tide, Jahlil Hurley helped answer that question.

"It's like what I said, why not Alabama?" Hurley said. "Look at the numbers, look at anything you want, Bama's the best. If you feel like you're the best of the best, go play with the best of the best."

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Tony Tsoukalas discuss Jahlil Hurley and Alabama football's 2023 recruiting class.