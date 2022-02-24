Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Alabama Could Have Star-Studded Defensive Backs Class in 2023

Alabama football has already secured two defensive back commitments in the 2023 recruiting class and will look to add more elite talent to the defensive backfield before all is said and done.

On Tuesday, Alabama football got some big news when five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley officially committed to play football for the Crimson Tide.

Hurley is a 6-foot-2, 170 pound athletic playmaker from Florence, Ala. that possesses great physical tools and has the potential to play multiple positions in the secondary. He has been a top target for Alabama and picked the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, and Michigan among others.

"They produce DBs, safeties, every position in the backend they can put in the NFL," Hurley said of his decision to pick Alabama. "I want to be a versatile secondary player, and they can do that with me."

Hurley joins four-star defensive back Elliot Washington II as the second player to commit to Alabama in the 2023 recruiting class. With two defensive back commitments already and several other elite talents looking at the Crimson Tide, Alabama has the potential to assemble one of the more impressive defensive backs class in recent memory.

Read More

Two prospects to watch out out for are in-state standouts Tony Mitchell and A.J. Harris. Like Hurley, both are five-star defensive backs and have Alabama high on their list of potential schools. While the likelihood for both of them to play for the Crimson Tide may be slim, it would be impressive if Alabama could secure even two five-star defensive backs within the state.

Another potential defensive back prospect is Tallahassee native Makari Vickers. Vickers is a four-star cornerback and told BamaCentral last month that Alabama is currently on top in his recruitment. 

With so many defensive back prospects interested in Alabama, one might wonder why that is the case? After committing to the Crimson Tide, Jahlil Hurley helped answer that question.

"It's like what I said, why not Alabama?" Hurley said. "Look at the numbers, look at anything you want, Bama's the best. If you feel like you're the best of the best, go play with the best of the best."

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Tony Tsoukalas discuss Jahlil Hurley and Alabama football's 2023 recruiting class.

The Extra Point: Alabama Could Have Star-Studded Defensive Backs Class in 2023

Five-star 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell
Jahlil Hurley
Jahlil Hurley 2
Five-star 2023 cornerback AJ Harris
Four-star cornerback Makari Vickers

Jahlil Hurley
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Could Have Star-Studded Defensive Backs Class in 2023

By Clay Miller
35 seconds ago
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Why Even Non-Stories Are Stories When It Comes to Nick Saban

By Christopher Walsh
3 hours ago
Class of 2023 defensive lineman Kelby Collins
Recruiting

Who's Next: A Look at Alabama's Next Possible Commitments

By Tony Tsoukalas
6 hours ago
Lilly Hudson on beam
All Things Bama

Beam Queens: Alabama Gymnastics Rising Toward Top of Beam Rankings

By Katie Windham
7 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Feudin' Bryants

By Anthony Sisco
9 hours ago
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 24, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas
15 hours ago
022322_MBA_JarvisJi_ASU_JH8596
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Overpowers Alabama State, 9-2

By Joey Blackwell
22 hours ago
RS_41775
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Jahvon Quinerly Responds to Nate Oats' Challenge

By Blake Byler
Feb 23, 2022