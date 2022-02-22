The Extra Point: Alabama Softball Exhibiting the Makeup of a Complete Team

Alabama softball went undefeated this weekend in the Easton Bama Bash moving their record to a stellar 9-0, and proving they are a force to be reckoned with.

Another weekend, another impressive showing by the Alabama softball team.

Hosting the Easton Bama Bash this weekend, the No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide won all five of their games and outscored their opponents by a run differential of 30-3.

Alabama dominated three of the games, beating Evansville 10-2 in five innings and then beating Middle Tennessee twice, 8-0 in the first contest and 9-1 in the second. In the other two games, Alabama played No. 8 Virginia Tech and proved they could win close games against a top team as they beat the Hokies 1-0 and 2-0 in their two matchups.

The most impressive area for the Alabama softball team this weekend was in the pitching circle. In five games the staff only gave up three runs and none against No. 8 Virginia Tech which was important as the offense only mustered three runs in the two games against them.

Alabama ace Montana Fouts led the way finishing with a 2-0 record in 3 appearances on the weekend including a shutout performance against Virginia Tech in which she only allowed three hits to go along with 11 strikeouts in 1-0 victory. Her excellent performance in the Bama Bash led her to be named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.

Not to be outdone, junior pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl also had excellent outings this weekend including her own shutout against Virginia Tech in which she had 7 strikeouts. For the year, Alabama has only allowed seven runs in nine games.

On the offensive side, the Crimson Tide have had timely hitting and have shown that contributions can come from anyone in the lineup. The depth of the Alabama lineup is noticeable with eight different players already hitting home runs this year.

Transfers Ally Shipman and Ashley Prange have had great starts to their Alabama careers and been the best hitters in the lineup for the Crimson Tide. Shipman has hit three home runs to go along with a team-leading 15 RBIs while Prange has also hit three home runs and has nine RBIs.

The No. 2 ranked Alabama softball team will play next on the road against No. 20 Louisiana this upcoming Friday.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss the Alabama softball team's hot start to the season.