The Extra Point: Evaluating Alabama Softball's Opening Weekend in the SEC

After winning all of its non-conference games, No. 2 Alabama softball dropped two games to LSU in their first series of SEC play.

The Alabama softball team entered into SEC play on Saturday ranked as the No. 2 team in the country and with a perfect undefeated record.

However, after their first series in conference play, Alabama is perfect no more.

The Crimson Tide took on the No. 21 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge and was given a bit of a reality check after what had been a dream season up to this point. The two teams played a double-header on Saturday with LSU winning both games and handing Alabama their first losses of the season.

In the first game, LSU scored 13 runs and and was able to tee off against an Alabama pitching staff that had not given up more than four runs entering into the contest. The Tigers had 15 hits and were able to score five early runs on Alabama's ace Montana Fouts. Alabama's offense scored six runs in the game but it was not enough as they lost by a final of 13-6.

In the second game, Lexi Kilfoyl returned to the pitching circle for Alabama. She pitched all six innings in the game and only gave up three hits but had a rough third inning in which the Tigers hit a grand slam. That would be all the runs needed to win as LSU shut down the Alabama offense and won by a score of 5-1.

On Sunday, Alabama showed some resolve as they were able to salvage the final game of the series in a 2-1 victory. Fouts returned to her stellar form and pitched a complete game while only giving up three hits to go along with 10 strikeouts.

While losing the first two games in conference play was not ideal for the Crimson Tide, it introduced them to the difficulty of playing in the SEC and the level of intensity needed to win. With chasing perfection no longer a concern, Alabama can focus on continuing to get better and giving themselves the best chance possible to make a run at a national championship.

Alabama softball's next game will be against Southern Miss on Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at 4 p.m. CT.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss Alabama softball's series against the LSU Tigers.