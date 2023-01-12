The Extra Point: Gabby Gladieux's Performance in First Alabama Gymnastics Meet

Alabama's gymnastics team had a strong first competition against Michigan State last Friday night in Coleman Coliseum.

The had multiple stuck landings, amplitude on their tumbling, and grace with all of their skills. This win showed how hard the team has worked together with each other and their new head coach, Ashley Johnston.

A gymnast that performed incredibly well was Gabby Gladieux, who is a freshman. Gladieux brought her powerful skills to the competition as she was the only freshman in the competition lineup.

Gladieux competed on vault, beam, and floor. It is rare that a freshman competes at the first competition, and Gladieux was able to compete on three events.

The competition lineup is based on who is the readiest. Each gymnast has something unique to bring to the table, but something about Gladieux made her stand out.

Her tumbling was sky-high. She had a powerful block off her hands on vault. She performed gracefully on beam. With all of those qualities combined, she was able to contribute to the team's all-around score.

Although she is only a freshman, it gives the team hope moving forward. Besides Gladieux, all of the other gymnasts that competed also had strong starts which should bring lots of confidence to the team.

The team had their second-highest season-opening in program history, and it's just the beginning. After each competition, the gymnasts are able to get more corrections that they can work on at practice.

This week, the gymnasts have their first road meet of the season against Arkansas at 7:30 CT, and will be aired on SEC Network.