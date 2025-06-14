Aaliyah Nye's Late Rebound Helps Aces Beat Wings: Roll Call, June 14, 2025
Former Alabama women's basketball player Aaliyah Nye had a clutch offensive rebound late in the Las Vegas Aces' 88-84 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday night. The board enabled Las Vegas to take the lead with fewer than 30 seconds to go.
Nye played 22 minutes in the contest, posting five points, four rebounds and three fouls.
The 2025 draftee of the Aces was held off the scoreboard in the team's last game, a loss against Sarah Ashlee Barker's Los Angeles Sparks. Nye scored 13 points in a June 7 game at Golden State.
- Track and field: NCAA Outdoor Championships (day four) in Eugene, Ore., on ESPN networks. Event start times featuring Alabama athletes are 5: 30 p.m. CT, 7:30 p.m. CT and 8:24 p.m. CT. Live Stats
- Samuel Ogazi won the men's 400-meter national title in Eugene. The relay group in the 4x400 finished sixth. Three discus athletes became Second Team All-Americans: Christopher Crawford, Trevor Gunzell and CHristopher Young. Katelyn Adel set personal records in the 100-meter hurdles and the 200-meter. The Alabama men finished in a tie for 26th overall with 13 points. Adel also finished sixth in the high jump.
- All four Alabama golfers at the US Open in Plum, Pa., missed the cut. Bud Cauley was closest to getting to play weekend golf at Oakmont Country Club, carding a 9-over 149. Nick Dunlap, Justin Thomas and Davis Riley were all double digits over par after two rounds.
- Alabama baseball pitchers Riley Quick and Zane Adams, both members of the team's 2025 weekend rotation, will be in attendance at the upcoming MLB Draft combine.
- Former Alabama women's basketball player Jasmine Walker has signed to play for Hozono Global Jairis in Alcantarilla, Spain. Walker was an All-SEC player in 2021, selected seventh overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in that year's WNBA Draft.
- 77 days.
- June 14, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant joined Michigan State's Duffy Daugherty, Minnesota's Murray Warmath and the Los Angeles Rams' Sid Gillman at the annual Florida State coaching clinic in Tallahassee. Wrote one local reporter: "If Paul Bryant were a preacher, you'd never heard of Billy Graham. Such is the power of Bryant's magnetic and well-exploited personality." — Bryant Museum
"You take those little rascals, talk to them good, pat them on the back, let them think they are good, and they will go out and beat the biguns."- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
