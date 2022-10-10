The Extra Point: Is Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama's Best Chance at the Heisman Trophy?

Through four games there wasn't a singular Alabama offensive player that particularly stood out.

Statistically, all of the skill position players were fairly even across the board and the Crimson Tide seemed content to let Bryce Young control the offense and distribute the ball around as he pleased.

Now, after an injury to Bryce Young's throwing shoulder that has dominated the headlines, transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs has emerged as the premier weapon for the Crimson Tide offense creating big play after big play in the last two games.

After gaining only 172 rushing yards on 25 carries in the first four games, Gibbs has exploded in the last two contests, rushing for 360 yards and two touchdowns against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Averaging an astounding 9.2 yards per carry on 39 attempts in the aforementioned contests, Gibbs has proven he can produce big numbers when given a significant workload. And as far-fetched as it may seem at the moment, if Gibbs can continue to put up these kinds of numbers against SEC opponents, he might be Alabama's best chance at contending for the Heisman Trophy this season.

While his limited opportunities early in the season may have put him behind in the race, Gibbs is not far off the pace that both Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram were at in their Heisman-winning seasons.

Both Henry and Ingram began to break out in the middle of the season, consistently putting up 150 yards or more against tough SEC competition, similar to what Gibbs has done the last two games. And unlike Henry and Ingram, Gibbs is also a dynamic receiver that can catch passes out of the backfield almost as well as he can run.

Certainly the Crimson Tide's main focus and goal will be to continue to win and remain undefeated, but a couple more electrifying and breakout performances from Jahmyr Gibbs could put him squarely in the Heisman conversation.

