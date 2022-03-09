The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama in the SEC Tournament

March is here, and Alabama is looking to finally string some consistent games together.

It's no secret that Alabama basketball had a disappointing end to the regular season.

After winning five of six games and blowing out South Carolina, Alabama looked to be in a great position heading into the SEC Tournament. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, bad performances against Texas A&M and LSU now have fans feeling much less optimistic about its chances in March.

Both games had one major issue: turnovers. Alabama committed at least 18 turnovers in both games, leading to many points from both the Aggies and the Tigers.

Everyone knows by now the inconsistencies with the Crimson Tide. Wins against three of last year's final four teams in Gonzaga, Baylor, and Houston as well as wins against Tennessee and Arkansas, but losses against Missouri, Iona, Georgia, and now Texas A&M.

The roller coaster has been well documented, but now it is tournament time.

Alabama has arrived in Tampa, Fla. for the SEC Tournament, and just as the age-old saying goes, it is a new season. Every team's record is 0-0, and Alabama must embrace that mentality if the team is to go on any sort of run.

The Crimson Tide received a first-round bye, so it will not have to play on Wednesday night. Alabama will play the winner of Georgia and Vanderbilt on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. CT, much to Alabama fans displeasure as they can recall the 20+ free throw attempts Vanderbilt's Scottie Pippen Jr. was given in the last meeting between those two teams.

If Alabama were to win Thursday, it would play third-seeded Kentucky Friday night.



Every SEC Tournament game the Crimson Tide has lost since 2016 has been to the Wildcats, so this is a familiar, and unwanted matchup for Alabama fans.

It has been said before and will be said again: this team has the talent to make a run. Once again the question is, will they?

