The Extra Point: Taking a Look at Alabama's Christian Harris and Phidarian Mathis at the NFL Combine

The two former Crimson Tide defenders have a lot to prove this week in Indianapolis.

Throughout Nick Saban's tenure, Alabama has always been well represented at the NFL Combine. This year is no different, as the Crimson Tide will have 11 players present in Indianapolis. 

Two of those players who have the most flexible draft stock are linebacker Christian Harris and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, each starting multiple seasons on the defensive side of the ball for Alabama. 

As a linebacker, Harris played a vital role in the Crimson Tide defense for three seasons. He totaled 221 tackles in his Alabama career, and he showcased his durability playing in every game in his three years. The Baton Rouge, La. native finished his career with a three-sack performance in the national championship, so that will be a nice springboard as he heads into his NFL career. 

Christian Harris
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) causes Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) to fumble and turn over the ball Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Harris has been projected by multiple outlets as a mid-to-late second round draft choice. That would be tremendous value for the Crimson Tide linebacker because of the massive resume that he has built at the Capstone. Standing at 6-foot-2, 232 pounds, Harris will contribute a physical presence to whatever squad he ends up on. 

Read More

Mathis began his draft process back in early February competing at the Senior Bowl, where many scouts got to lay eyes on 6-foot-4, 312 pound interior force. He utilized the extra season given for the 'COVID year' to return to Alabama and improve his draft stock, and he definitely did that. In the 2020 season, Mathis had just one-and-a-half sacks for the Crimson Tide. He turned that around in 2021, totaling nine sacks, which is wildly impressive for an interior defensive lineman. 

Phidarian Mathis - Senior Bowl

Overall, Mathis had 129 tackles in his 55 games played at Alabama, but he affects the game so much even when he is not making the tackle. A proven run-stopper, Mathis grew his pass rushing ability over the last season to make him an overall stud in the trenches. He is projected anywhere from the second round to the fourth round, so a stellar performance in Indianapolis this week will be vital for Mathis. 

Gallery: Phidarian Mathis and Christian Harris

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) tackles Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford (24) in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Phidarian Mathis in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal 

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama practice, October 19, 2021
Christian Harris
Christian Harris at Auburn

Christian Harris at Auburn, 2021

January 11, 2021, Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis in the CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.

January 11, 2021, Christian Harris and Phidarian Mathis in the CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.

Alabama's Phidarian Mathis in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Phidarian Mathis in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati

Phidarian Mathis on the Walk of Champions for a final time

Phidarian Mathis on the Walk of Champions for a final time

Phidarian Mathis against Southern Miss

Phidarian Mathis against Southern Miss, 2021

christian harris ole miss 2

Christian Harris vs Ole Miss, 2020

Christian Harris against Missouri, Sept. 26, 2020

Christian Harris against Missouri, Sept. 26, 2020

Christian Harris against Western Carolina, 2019

Christian Harris against Western Carolina, 2019

January 11, 2021, Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis in the CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
