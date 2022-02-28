Alabama Mock Draft Roundup Heading Into NFL Combine

A look at where Crimson Tide players are currently being projected to be selected in this year's NFL Draft.

The next step in the NFL Draft process has arrived as the nation’s top prospects are set to participate in this week’s NFL Scouting Combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Alabama will be represented by 11 players in linebacker Christopher Allen, defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Slade Bolden, linebacker Christian Harris, defensive back Josh Jobe, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, wide receiver John Metchie III, offensive lineman Evan Neal, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and wide receiver Jameson Williams.

According to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Neal will until Alabama’s Pro Day on March 30 to work out in front of NFL scouts. Alabama will also bring a few injured players to the combine as Metchie and Williams both suffered torn ACLs during the College Football Playoff while Allen (foot), Armour Davis (hip) and Jobe (foot) all sat out the national championship game against Georgia with injuries.

It’s unknown how much each former Alabama player will participate in this week’s events. Still, the combine will contribute to where the Crimson Tide’s draft hopefuls land this spring.

This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30. Here’s a look at 10 recent mock drafts to get a feel of where Alabama players are projected to be selected.

Who we used: CBS Sports (Tom Fornelli, Feb. 26), Draft Wire (Luke Easterling, Feb. 25), ESPN (Todd McSay, Feb. 16), NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah, Feb. 22), Pro Football Focus (Steve Palazzolo, Feb. 28), Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson, Feb. 26), Sports Illustrated (Zach Patraw, Feb. 28), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer, Feb. 13), The Athletic (Baumgardner, Feb. 22), The Ringer (Danny Kelly, Feb. 15).