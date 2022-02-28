Alabama Mock Draft Roundup Heading Into NFL Combine

Alabama Mock Draft Roundup Heading Into the NFL Combine
The next step in the NFL Draft process has arrived as the nation’s top prospects are set to participate in this week’s NFL Scouting Combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Alabama will be represented by 11 players in linebacker Christopher Allen, defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Slade Bolden, linebacker Christian Harris, defensive back Josh Jobe, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, wide receiver John Metchie III, offensive lineman Evan Neal, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and wide receiver Jameson Williams.
According to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Neal will until Alabama’s Pro Day on March 30 to work out in front of NFL scouts. Alabama will also bring a few injured players to the combine as Metchie and Williams both suffered torn ACLs during the College Football Playoff while Allen (foot), Armour Davis (hip) and Jobe (foot) all sat out the national championship game against Georgia with injuries.
It’s unknown how much each former Alabama player will participate in this week’s events. Still, the combine will contribute to where the Crimson Tide’s draft hopefuls land this spring.
Read More
This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30. Here’s a look at 10 recent mock drafts to get a feel of where Alabama players are projected to be selected.
Who we used: CBS Sports (Tom Fornelli, Feb. 26), Draft Wire (Luke Easterling, Feb. 25), ESPN (Todd McSay, Feb. 16), NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah, Feb. 22), Pro Football Focus (Steve Palazzolo, Feb. 28), Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson, Feb. 26), Sports Illustrated (Zach Patraw, Feb. 28), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer, Feb. 13), The Athletic (Baumgardner, Feb. 22), The Ringer (Danny Kelly, Feb. 15).
Alabama mock draft roundup
Evan Neal, OL
No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars — CBS
No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars — Draft Wire
No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars — ESPN
No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars — NFL.com
No. 3, Houston Texans — Pro Football Focus
No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars — Pro Football Network
No. 3, Houston Texans — Sports Illustrated
No. 5, New York Giants — Sporting News
No. 5, New York Giants — The Athletic
No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars — The Ringer
Neal didn't need to prove himself this week. The left tackle will undoubtedly be the first former Crimson Tide player off the board and could even become Alabama’s first No. 1 overall pick since Harry Gilmer in 1948.
Jameson Williams, WR
No. 20, New York Jets (Projected trade) — CBS
No. 28, Green Bay Packers — Draft Wire
No. 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ESPN
No. 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — NFL.com
No. 15, Philadelphia Eagles — Pro Football Focus
No. 22, Las Vegas Raiders — Pro Football Network
No. 30, Kansas City Chiefs — Sports Illustrated
No. 13, Cleveland Browns — Sporting News
No. 23, Arizona Cardinals — The Ringer
It's a shame Williams' torn ACL will prevent him from flashing his elite speed in the 40-yard dash. While the injury might see him slip a bit in the draft, the Biletnikoff Award finalist proved his game-changing ability several times throughout last season and still figures to hear his name called in the first round.
John Metchie III, WR
No. 47, Indianapolis Colts — Draft Wire
No. 68, Houston Texans — Pro Football Network
Like Williams, Metchie won't be able to take part in events this week due to a torn ACL. Unlike his speedy teammate, the possession receiver doesn't have an eye-popping attribute that will place him in the first round. Still, while Metchie might not have the speed and separation NFL scouts salivate over, it's hard to ignore the combined 151 receptions for 2,058 yards and 14 touchdowns he has compiled over the past two seasons.
Christian Harris, LB
No. 54, New England Patriots — Draft Wire
No. 59, Green Bay Packers — Pro Football Network
Harris couldn't have ended his season any better. The starting Will linebacker recorded seven tackles and a career-high three sacks with a forced fumble during Alabama's national championship loss to Georgia. That was essential for his draft stock after experiencing an up-and-down junior campaign. While Harris isn't expected to hear his name called on Day 1, his late-season production could have locked up a spot in the second round.
Phidarian Mathis, DL
No. 70, Jacksonville Jaguars — Draft Wire
No. 56, Dallas Cowboys — Pro Football Network
Mathis is Alabama's most underrated draft prospect. The 6-foot-4, 312-pound defensive lineman made the most of his redshirt senior season, finishing second on the team with nine sacks and six quarterback hurries while ranking third with 12 tackles for a loss. He will likely hear his name called on Day 2 and could even possibly rise up to the early second round with a strong showing this week.
Jayln Armour-Davis, DB
No. 86 — Pro Football Network
Armour-Davis was Alabama's most reliable cornerback last season, starting 11 games while recording three interceptions and four pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, he held opposing passers to a 52.3 NFL quarterback rating on balls thrown his way. After missing the national championship game with a hip injury, it's unclear how healthy Armour-Davis will be this week. A big performance could solidify him as a Day-2 selection.
Josh Jobe, DB
No. 89, Buffalo Bills — Draft Wire
Jobe ended a frustrating senior season by missing the College Football Playoffs after undergoing foot surgery in December. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound cornerback needs to work on his discipline on the field but has the measurables and physical ability to play at the next level.