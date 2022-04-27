Skip to main content

The Extra Point: The Impact of Jahvon Quinerly's Return to Alabama Basketball

Quinerly's return will provide immense depth to Alabama's backcourt.

Last week, Alabama basketball's Jahvon Quinerly announced he would be returning for his redshirt senior season.

The return came as a surprise to some, as last season Quinerly graduated and participated in senior day festivities, but the 6-foot-1 point guard will use his fifth year of eligibility to return some scoring to Alabama's team.

After winning the SEC Tournament's Most Oustanding Player award after the 2020-21 season, Quinerly averaged 13.8 points per game and 4.2 assists per game as Alabama's primary starting point guard in 2021-22. He was the team's second leader scorer and second  leading assist man. 

In Alabama's final game of the season, a loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to 11-seed Notre Dame, Quinerly suffered a torn ACL in the opening minutes. Alabama's training staff will certainly make sure Quinerly is 100% before he returns, which could slate his return to the court near SEC play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the meantime waiting for Quinerly's return, Alabama's guard play will be in excellent hands. The Crimson Tide picked up Ohio transfer Mark Sears, who averaged nearly 20 points per game a season ago, who will be in contention to be the starting point guard. His competition for the starting spot will come from five-star recruit Jaden Bradley, a phenomenal on-ball defender who comes in from IMG Academy.

No matter who starts, Alabama will have incredible depth at the point guard position. There is a possibility that once Quinerly returns he will concede back to the sixth-man role that led to his incredible play in March of 2021. 

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Tony Tsoukalas discuss how Jahvon Quinerly's return will impact Alabama basketball next season.

Gallery: Jahvon Quinerly

Jahvon Quinerly vs South Carolina
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) goes to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
Jahvon Quinerly vs South Carolina
Jahvon Quinerly shoots a free throw at Auburn
Jahvon Quinerly vs Missouri

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Jameson Williams Firmly In Play For Browns
All Things Bama

Alabama Mock Draft Roundup: A Look at Where Crimson Tide Stars Could be Heading

By Tony Tsoukalas1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Is Evan Neal Really an Injury Risk?

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
LaBryan Ray
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Defensive Lineman LaBryan Ray

By Christopher Walsh5 hours ago
041622_MBA_DentonZa_Tennessee_CL0027
All Things Bama

Report Card: Evaluating Alabama Baseball Heading into the Final Stretch

By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
042322_MBA_DiodatiOw_Georgia_CV1150
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 27, 2022

By Blake Byler15 hours ago
Ben Hess, April 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Downs Samford 9-3, Completes Season Sweep

By Joey Blackwell21 hours ago
Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Drops in Rankings Following Series Loss

By Katie Windham22 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Who Could be Alabama's Next Great WR Duo?

By Clay MillerApr 26, 2022