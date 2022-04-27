The Extra Point: The Impact of Jahvon Quinerly's Return to Alabama Basketball

Last week, Alabama basketball's Jahvon Quinerly announced he would be returning for his redshirt senior season.

The return came as a surprise to some, as last season Quinerly graduated and participated in senior day festivities, but the 6-foot-1 point guard will use his fifth year of eligibility to return some scoring to Alabama's team.

After winning the SEC Tournament's Most Oustanding Player award after the 2020-21 season, Quinerly averaged 13.8 points per game and 4.2 assists per game as Alabama's primary starting point guard in 2021-22. He was the team's second leader scorer and second leading assist man.

In Alabama's final game of the season, a loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to 11-seed Notre Dame, Quinerly suffered a torn ACL in the opening minutes. Alabama's training staff will certainly make sure Quinerly is 100% before he returns, which could slate his return to the court near SEC play.

In the meantime waiting for Quinerly's return, Alabama's guard play will be in excellent hands. The Crimson Tide picked up Ohio transfer Mark Sears, who averaged nearly 20 points per game a season ago, who will be in contention to be the starting point guard. His competition for the starting spot will come from five-star recruit Jaden Bradley, a phenomenal on-ball defender who comes in from IMG Academy.

No matter who starts, Alabama will have incredible depth at the point guard position. There is a possibility that once Quinerly returns he will concede back to the sixth-man role that led to his incredible play in March of 2021.

