The Extra Point: The Top Former Alabama Players From Week 1

With the NFL Kickoff weekend coming to a close on Monday night, we turn the page to Week 2.

This past week alone had everything we've missed about the game since February: game winners, crazy touchdowns, big hits, interceptions and more.

Not only did Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick have one of the best performances among Crimson Tide products, but also the rest of the NFL. Fitzpatrick finished with 14 tackles, a pick-six and a blocked extra point to send the game to overtime in the season opener.

Chargers punter J.K. Scott had an underrated performance: 4 punts averaging 49 yards each, which led him to receiving one of the team's game balls.

Next week's "All-Alabama" game is the New England Patriots vs the Pittsburgh Steelers. Running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury on Sunday, but he is expected to play against New England. Mac Jones and Damien Harris aim for their first win of the season.

Week 2 of the NFL regular season starts on Thursday night as the Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at 7:15 p.m.

