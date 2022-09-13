Skip to main content

The Extra Point: The Top Former Alabama Players From Week 1

Which Crimson Tide Products Triumphed in Week 1?

With the NFL Kickoff weekend coming to a close on Monday night, we turn the page to Week 2.

This past week alone had everything we've missed about the game since February: game winners, crazy touchdowns, big hits, interceptions and more.

Not only did Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick have one of the best performances among Crimson Tide products, but also the rest of the NFL. Fitzpatrick finished with 14 tackles, a pick-six and a blocked extra point to send the game to overtime in the season opener.

Chargers punter J.K. Scott had an underrated performance: 4 punts averaging 49 yards each, which led him to receiving one of the team's game balls.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Next week's "All-Alabama" game is the New England Patriots vs the Pittsburgh Steelers. Running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury on Sunday, but he is expected to play against New England. Mac Jones and Damien Harris aim for their first win of the season. 

Week 2 of the NFL regular season starts on Thursday night as the Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at 7:15 p.m.

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

By Mason Smith
Bryant-Denny Stadium lit up against Utah State
All Things Bama

What is the Ideal Kickoff Time for a College Football Game? Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Jahmyr Gibbs
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Chaos, Upsets and Recapping Texas

By Mason Smith
Backpackin' in Texas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Backpackin' in Texas

By Anthony Sisco
Alabama "Opening Statements" Sports illustrated cover, Sept. 13, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Joe Schatz
091222_MFB_Team_Practice_JH4861
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's Monday Practice

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) tries to escape a sack against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How Big of a Concern Is Alabama's Offensive Line?

By Clay Miller
Bryant-Denny Stadium in red lights
All Things Bama

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced

By Joey Blackwell