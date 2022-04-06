Skip to main content

The Extra Point: What is Jaden Shackelford's Draft Stock?

The junior guard declared for the draft for the second time in his career on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford announced his intentions to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. 

The 6-foot-3 junior was Alabama's leading scorer during the Crimson Tide's up-and-down 2021-22 campaign, averaging 16.6 points and appearing in every game. He was one of Alabama's top rebounders as well, averaging 5.4 on the season.

Sunday marked the second time in his career that Shackelford has entered the NBA Draft, after testing the draft waters last season before ultimately deciding to return to Alabama for another season.

Shackelford was a four-star recruit in the class of 2019 from Hesperia, Calif. and originally committed to head coach Avery Johnson. When Johnson was fired and current head coach Nate Oats was hired, Shackelford decided to stay with the program, and enrolled the ensuing fall.  

This past season, Shackelford became the 53rd Alabama player to score 1,000 career points, and has averaged at least 14 points per game in every year of his career. He also ranks fourth all-time on the Alabama list for career three-pointers made, with 248. 

Shackelford's shooting ability is his most promising aspect as an NBA prospect. He shot a high volume of three-pointers over his career, averaging seven three-point attempts per game, but also converted at a career 35% clip. NBA scouts will be most drawn to his ability to get hot from beyond the arc, as he has shown to need improvement at times in areas such as on-ball defense and ball handling.

ESPN does not list Shackelford in its top 100 available draft prospects.

Check out the video at the top of the page where Blake Byler and BamaCentral staff writer Katie Windham break down Jaden Shackelford's draft stock.

Gallery: Jaden Shackelford

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) reacts in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) goes to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum.
3102022 Jaden Shackelford shoots a three_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002530
Jaden Shackelford
Jaden Shackelford

