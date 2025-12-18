Aden Holloway's Hard Work in Training Room Pays Off with 24 Points Against USF

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Aden Holloway tied a career-high with 26 points in Alabama's win against UNLV back on Nov. 25. The next night, he posted a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double in a victory over Maryland. The junior guard was then prevented from playing in the team's next two games by a wrist injury.

Holloway made his return for the No. 16 Crimson Tide (8-3) this past Saturday opposite No. 1 Arizona and was on the floor for 21 minutes. He only took two shot attempts, missing both, and was scoreless in the 96-75 loss. He came back with a vengeance on Wednesday against USF, scoring 24 points and going 8-for-14 from the field in a 104-93 triumph.

"Physically, I'm coming along pretty good. Shoutout to [athletic trainer] Clarke Holter, man. Best trainer in the entire country," Holloway said Wednesday. "Just staying on me every day, treatment. Just thank you to him, for real."

Head coach Nate Oats thought Holloway pushed through discomfort to be able to play in Birmingham against the Wildcats, chalking his difficult outing up to him still being bothered by his right wrist. It was the first game Holloway played and did not score in the double digits.

"[We've] got one of the best trainers, if not the best, in the business. I think Clarke's great. Every time I went by the training room, Aden was in there getting treatment on his wrist," Oats said after the USF game. "He worked hard at it. It's coming around. I think we gotta make sure that he stays healthy, cause we need him out there. He's an elite shot-maker. He's one of the most skilled guards in the country."

Holloway looked much more like his old self while facing the Bulls (6-5). He made four three-point baskets and grabbed four rebounds, all on the defensive end, with 19 second-half points. Three more points would've gotten him a new career high. He also had a trio of assists and a pair of steals in 28 minutes.

"I just give a lot of credit to my teammates for just finding me," Holloway said. "Guys like Houston [Mallette] just staying in my ear, just keeping me uplifted, keeping my head straight. I just really appreciate my teammates, man. For real."

Only two more games remain before SEC play begins for the Crimson Tide. The conference slate will get underway with a home date against Kentucky on January 3, 2026. Alabama has a loaded backcourt and recently got Jalil Bethea back, but Holloway is instrumental to the Crimson Tide's success, and he played quality minutes on Wednesday after not having previously scored this month.

"He ended up playing almost 30 minutes, and that's, if he can guard and rebound, that's probably about where he needs to be," Oats said.

See Also: