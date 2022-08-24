Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Who Will Be Alabama's Starting Wide Receivers?

After WR1 there are tons of questions regarding who steps up at wideout for the Crimson Tide.
Last season behind Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, Alabama's wide receiver production left much to be desired.

With Williams and Metchie now departed to the NFL, the 2022 iteration of the Crimson Tide has a challenge ahead of itself to try to find its starting wide receivers for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to throw to.

The leading candidate to be the top target is Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton. He has performed well in fall camp and has been spoken of highly by head coach Nick Saban and Young, and is expected to be the go-to wide receiver in the Crimson Tide offense. 

After Burton, there are many candidates to take on a larger role.

Sophomore Ja'Corey Brooks, made famous last November for his Iron Bowl heroics, is a name that many surrounding the Alabama program expect to make a jump. Brooks was the starter at the end of 2021 after the injuries to Williams and Metchie, and is more experienced wearing crimson than the majority of the remaining wide receiver room. 

Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell was a highly-touted name over the summer, but he has had a slow start in fall camp due to nursing a minor injury that has caused him to see limited time on the field. Harrell has blazing speed that will surely be put to use once he becomes healthy and acclimated with the offense.

Sophomore JoJo Earle was expected to take on the starting role in the slot, but suffered a fractured foot and is expected to be out until October. 

Junior Traeshon Holden has had a quiet Alabama career so far but has shown flashes in his limited playing time. Holden was reported to have had a notable scrimmage performance on Saturday, and it becoming a name to keep an eye on. 

There are many talented freshman that came to Tuscaloosa in the recent recruiting cycle as well that will be worth watching. Saban has spoken the most about Calera native Kobe Prentice, but other names such as Aaron Anderson, Kendrick Law, or Shazz Preston could make a push for playing time as well. 

After Burton there are lots of unknowns, which opens the door for lots of healthy competition for snaps and plenty of chances for young players and veterans alike to earn their spot as a starter with the season rapidly approaching. 

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Joey Blackwell discuss who may start at wide receiver for Alabama this season.

