The Extra Point: With All of Alabama's Problems, Bryce Young Proved His Greatness

The reigning Heisman winner returned from a shoulder injury to throw for 455 yards and two touchdowns almost leading the Crimson Tide to victory.
In Alabama's thrilling loss to Tennessee by a score of 52-49, the issues for the Crimson Tide were glaring and obvious.

Seventeen penalties for 130 yards. Five touchdown receptions given up to a single Volunteer wide receiver. A missed field goal and muffed punt on special teams. And the list goes on...

However, with all the problems and mistakes made by Alabama on Saturday, the play of quarterback Bryce Young was simply amazing, responding to every Tennessee score with one breathtaking play after another to keep the Crimson Tide in the contest. 

While the final score and corresponding defeat is the most important talking point, the magnificent performance by Young should not go unnoticed.

Returning from a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the Arkansas game two weeks before, Bryce Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns completing 35 passes on 52 attempts. And while the statistics are great, they don't tell the full story of what it was like to watch Young command the offense on Saturday.

After falling behind 28-10 early in the second quarter, the Heisman quarterback went to work, leading the Crimson Tide to scores drive after drive eventually resulting in a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Young repeatedly showed poise and a calm presence eluding a barrage of Volunteer rushers and then making big throw after big throw.

Young's skill as a quarterback was on full display on a fourth and goal down seven points in the fourth quarter, when he calmly maneuvered in the pocket and then found Cameron Latu for a game-tying touchdown. 

While the loss and obvious issues that came with it are the biggest concern for the Alabama football team, Bryce Young proved that if the issues can be fixed moving forward, he is more than capable of leading this team back to a National Championship. 

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Joey Blackwell discuss Bryce Young's performance against Tennessee. 

Alabama Crimson Tide
