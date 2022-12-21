The Mo Williams Homecoming

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When Mo Williams was introduced as the head coach of Jackson State's basketball team, the crowd showed its appreciation with claps and cheers for the former Alabama guard.

The praise didn't reach the magnitude of an full ovation, probably because a lot of the fans in attendance were still in elementary school or younger when Williams won SEC Freshman of the Year in 2002 and All-SEC honors in 2003. Still, the ones who remembered when the Crimson Tide made an NCAA tournament during his tenure knew they witnessed one of the better players in program history, and they gave him that respect before his team took the floor against his alma mater.

“I was happy to bring my team here to see where I came from. I’m very proud to be an alumni," Williams said when he spoke to the media. "I’m proud to watch this team compete every single day since I left. I’m proud to say that I’m a part of the Crimson Tide family.

"And to see them play at a high level and bring back those glory days when I was here, it really means a lot."

Even though Williams was coaching against Alabama, he still found a way to represent his alma mater - with a miniature Alabama jersey with his #25 hanging from his necklace.

Playing Alabama was something Williams wanted to do ever since he became a head coach at Alabama State, his first head coaching job. During the first year, COVID-19 made it impossible to play any nonconference games. The second year, the nonconference schedule was solidified early, not leaving any room for the Crimson Tide.

"I called him early this time," Williams said about scheduling Alabama on this season's schedule.

Though he was happy to be back, there was still a game to be played, and Williams' squad definitely brought the fight to the No. 9 team in the country.

The Tigers grabbed an early lead in the first half, opening the game on a 7-2 run. The Tide soon regained control and led the rest of the half, but Jackson State kept bringing the fight, ending the half on an 11-2 run to make it 33-32 at halftime.

In the second half, Alabama found its offensive rhythm and eventually pulled away, but again, the Tigers did not go away quietly. The final score was 84-64, but in this instance, the score doesn't tell the whole story.

They did what they were supposed to, but I thought we came out and competed and gave ourselves a chance to win," Williams said. "We made them have to play today. And we made them have to make adjustments. I made Coach Oats probably coach a little bit more than he probably expected to tonight. We did our job."

With the game over, Williams and his team will leave Tuscaloosa until the next time the two programs meet. But at least for a while, the Alabama faithful got to see one of its own come home.

This story will be updated with video.

