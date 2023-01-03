The Senior Bowl Is The First Step For A Lot of Crimson Tide NFL Hopefuls.

The football season is officially in the books for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and for many of this year's players, the focus now becomes on preparing for the next level: the NFL.

Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson, the faces of the program who will leave Alabama as two of the best to ever put on the script "A," declared for the 2023 draft Monday morning, alongside running back Jahmyr Gibbs and safety Brian Branch, the latter who declared later that afternoon.

The four aforementioned players are all possible first-round picks, with Young and Anderson both in contention to be first off the board in April.

However, that isn't the case for every Alabama player who is turning pro. For guys like tight end Cam Latu and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, the next few months will be crucial to increase their stock before April arrives. Events like the NFL Combine and pro days are opportunities to show franchises they have the tools necessary to succeed, or at least provide answers to some questions scouts and executives have about them as prospects.

For those guys, the path to the draft is a long one, and it begins in a month at the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl invites college football players who are in their last year of eligibility (COVID has made that concept weird but it still stands) and accepting the invitation to participate is unofficially making one's pro intentions clear. In case anyone is keeping count, Alabama had nine guys accept invitations, the most of any program this year:

Jordan Battle - S

DeMarcco Hellams - S

DJ Dale - DL

Byron Young - DL

Henry To'oTo'o - LB

Emil Ekiyor Jr. - OL

Tyler Steen - OL

Will Reichard - PK

Cam Latu - TE

Let's make on thing clear: neither the players listed above or anyone else participating in the Senior Bowl are considered subpar. If anything it's an honor, because a) not everyone gets invited, and b) it's the first crack to showcase in front of NFL scouts after the season.

It's more for players who had good seasons, but maybe didn't have the production to exactly show for it. It's also for guys from smaller programs, like SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Aubrey Miller Jr., to prove their success was legit and not a result of competition.

Running back Zach Charbonnet, who spent two years at Michigan State then his last two at UCLA, is a top-5 prospect at his position, isn't a player who needs something like the Senior Bowl to boost his stock. Hellams, on the other hand, has been ranked anywhere from 10-15 amongst safety prospects. That's not bad, especially if a lot of teams are in need of safety help, but a good showing at the Senior Bowl could push Hellams from the 10-15 range to the 8-13 range.

The same goes for Steen and Ekiyor, two players who were expected to be among the elite in regards to offensive line prospects, and according to some sites they are. But the line as a whole has struggled to protect Bryce Young at times. A better display of pass protection would do them well.

Jordan Battle probably has the best overall draft odds of the Crimson Tide players in the bunch besides To'oTo'o. One has served as a leader in the secondary, the other a leader from the middle linebacker spot who is praised for his IQ. For them, a good Senior Bowl performance would put either one of them more firmly in the first three rounds.

DJ Dale and Byron Young have an uphill battle with how much talent is in the draft at the defensive tackle position. Young did have a signature game against Ole Miss, where he had 11 tackles and two sacks. Dale, on the other hand, doesn't have that this season. Both guys could see a big jump with a strong Senior Bowl showing.

Latu is kind of in the same boat as Dale and Young, but he's had games where he's led the team in receptions and shown to be a reliable target. For him, it comes down to how he matches up with the talent pool. The Senior Bowl should do him well, but how he tests at the combine and pro days may really be what separates him, for better or worse.

Reichard leaves Alabama with the most points all-time. It's only so much he can do but remain consistent. That said, several NFL teams could be looking to upgrade their special teams unit, and Reichard may be prime for the opportunity.

The Reese's Senior Bowl will take place Saturday, Feb. 4 in at 1:30 p.m. CT in Mobile Alabama.

