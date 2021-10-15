    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    The Three Questions Facing Alabama Football Moving Forward

    Nick Saban shared how the team is re-emphasizing the Alabama Standard this week ahead of the Mississippi State game.
    Author:

    Because it had been more than a year since Alabama had lost a football game, there were many players on this year's team that had never lost a game in a Crimson Tide uniform before.

    But now after last Saturday's 41-38 loss to Texas A&M, every player has experienced one. This leads to three key questions of response and reflection according to coach Nick Saban.

    "The question is, how did it make you feel?," Saban said during his weekly radio show Thursday night. "That's the first question. And the second question is, how did you contribute to it? And the third question is, is how will you respond to it? And all those things to me are going to be very telling about what kind of character we have on the team.”

    Those three questions will define Alabama's season moving forward. How did the loss make you feel? How did you contribute to it? And how will you respond?

    The real response will be seen on the field against Mississippi State on Saturday, but Saban said the players have been trying harder and been paying attention throughout preparation this week. 

    The term "Alabama Standard" has been thrown around by coaches and players a lot this season, and on Thursday, Saban shared an interesting story that happened this week regarding the Alabama standard.

    On Wednesday, Saban was on a recruiting Zoom call with an international recruit and his parents. He said he has never met any of them in person before, and the father has never even been to the United States to his knowledge.

    However, the recruit's father told Saban that he know what the Alabama Standard is, so Saban asked him how we would define it. 

    "He says, 'You guys do things right with all your might,'" Saban said. 

    So Saban challenged the team with that same thought.

    "So I actually told the team that today," Saban said. "And I said, ‘Are you doing that? Can you honestly say that's what you're doing? Is that what you do every day? Is that what you've done all season long?"

    According to Saban, the last 14 years of players have determined what people think of this program in helping to establish the Alabama standard. And the concept has resonated with players this week. 

    "I had players stand up this week and say, ‘I came here because of the Alabama standard,’ and challenge other people to say, 'Is that really what we're doing here?’” Saban said.

    Even though he tried to warn that last week was a trap game, he says it wasn't because of the opponent, but because of their own mindset. This week, Mississippi State is coming off of a bye week, but that's not something that matters to Saban. In the end, it comes down to what Alabama does, not the other team.

    "Every game that we've ever played, it really comes down to what we do," Saban said. "Just like this last game, it came down to what we did. We control what we do. I don’t care if they had a month off, if we do what we’re supposed to do, we'll be fine.”

    Saban said any team in the SEC West is capable of beating them and that Alabama is no longer viewed as an "elite team." No team can be overlooked, and that starts with this week's game in Starkville. 

    "Successful people are willing to do what unsuccessful people won't do," Saban said. "And that's something that we have to prove that we want to do.”

    Nick Saban practice
    All Things Bama

    The Three Questions Facing Alabama Football Moving Forward

    1 minute ago
    2022 NFL Draft logo (Raiders)
    Bama/NFL

    Which Alabama Player Has Seen his Draft Stock Dramatically Rise?

    5 hours ago
    Jaden-Bradley-1
    Recruiting

    Remaining 2022 Alabama Basketball Targets

    6 hours ago
    Crimson Corner
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Corner: In Order for Alabama Football to Bounce Back, It Must First Learn to Finish

    7 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Crimson Tikes Snoopy tribute
    All Things Bama

    Throwback Thursday: Less Cowbell

    8 hours ago
    Sylvester Croom and Mike Shula, 2005
    All Things Bama

    Throwback Thursday: It's the 15-Year Anniversary of Sylvester Croom's Win

    9 hours ago
    Kaylee Tow
    All Things Bama

    How Two Offseason Decisions Bolstered the Alabama Softball Roster

    11 hours ago
    Kenny Stabler at Alabama
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 14, 2021

    20 hours ago