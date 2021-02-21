This Week with the Crimson Tide: Feb. 22-28, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Feb. 22-28, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - As we near the end of winter sports, some Crimson Tide teams are in a position to compete for championships, including men's basketball who continues its quest for an SEC Championship and, ultimately, more.

Let's face it, a handful of teams on Alabama's campus are competitive nationally, which is great for Crimson Tide fans. UA is on the national radar for more than football.

Nick Saban's coaching staff is finally complete with the addition of cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, meaning we're approaching the season of 'ifs' and 'buts' regarding new faces on Alabama's sideline for 2021.

I think they'll be fine, though - just a hunch.

Meanwhile ...

Opening day for No. 25 Alabama baseball was Friday, and at the time of posting this, the Crimson Tide is going for the series sweep over McNeese State.

No. 5 softball continues its winning ways, with the latest being a 5-2 victory over No. 8 LSU in the Easton Bama Bash.

Also, multiple Alabama swimmers placed first and took home gold medals at the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships last week, including a few program record-setting performances.

Looking ahead to this week, pivotal contests await ...

Women's golf competes in Florida at Lady Gator, with the final rounds on Monday and Tuesday.

Men's swimming gets set for the SEC Swimming and Diving Championship, which is scheduled for Tuesday-Thursday in Columbia, Mo.

Baseball takes a short bus ride to play at Jacksonville State on Tuesday. First pitch is at 4 p.m., then it hosts UT-Martin on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Softball, meanwhile, also plays on Wednesday as it hosts UAB for a 6 p.m. game. Then it hosts Memphis, UNC, and Troy for the Easton Crimson Classic over the weekend.

Also, men's basketball travels to Arkansas on Wednesday for a ranked SEC battle against the Razorbacks. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. Then Nate Oats' group plays at Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Women's basketball hosts Texas A&M on Thursday - a huge game for the Crimson Tide and an 8 p.m. tipoff. The Crimson Tide then plays at Arkansas for a 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon game.

Track and Field compete at the SEC Indoor Championships, which begins on Thursday and concludes Sunday.

Women's tennis travels to Lexington to take on Kentucky for a Friday contest at 3 p.m. The Crimson Tide then play at Vanderbilt on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Men's golf plays in the LSU Invitational over the weekend, beginning Friday.

Baseball hosts Wright State for a weekend series. Friday's first pitch is at 3 p.m., then a 2 p.m. start on Saturday, and a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.

Soccer plays on Friday at home versus Louisiana at 5 p.m.

An hour later, volleyball hosts Mississippi State, both of which also play Saturday at 2 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.

Then on Friday at 7 p.m., gymnastics competes at Arkansas.

To wrap up a week's worth of action in Tuscaloosa, men's tennis plays Vanderbilt here at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

We're to the point where, on almost any day, an Alabama team is playing, so stay tuned for more action.

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics.