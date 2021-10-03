This Week with the Crimson Tide: Oct. 3-9, 2021

Coming off some big victories, Alabama's fall sports continue to churn through the meat of their schedules.

The start of October means the start of weighty matchups every week for fall sports in SEC country. Alabama has begun SEC play in all its fall sports, and at this point, the most important game is always the next one on the schedule.

Alabama football rolled over Ole Miss 42-21 on Saturday in what was expected to be a much more competitive matchup. The Crimson Tide went back to its roots, playing clutch defense and running the ball effectively to defeat the Rebels. Now that all SEC teams have played a conference game, Alabama is one of three unbeatens in the conference alongside Kentucky and Georgia.

Alabama football will venture to College Station on Saturday for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff game against Texas A&M at Kyle Field, as college football fans continue to try and figure out who is legit and who is not.

Alabama soccer had an important 1-0 win against then 24th ranked LSU on Friday night, thanks to a late goal by Reyna Reyes. It was the Crimson Tide’s first ranked win of the season. They will travel to Fayetteville to play Arkansas on Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT, and then welcome Mississippi State on Sunday (October 10) for and after-church matchup at 1 p.m. CT.

Alabama men’s golf will begin their SEC play on Sunday with the SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate in Birmingham. The tournament will be played until Tuesday, October 12.

Coming out of the Bulldog invitational, Alabama men’s tennis will play in the ITA All-American Championships that last all week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Women’s tennis will also be playing in the ITA All-American Championships, as they travel to Charleston, South Carolina for their tournament.

Alabama cross country will have the week off after the Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, where Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat came in first for the meet, her fourth consecutive win.

After quickly falling to 0-3 in the SEC, Alabama volleyball will finish off their doubleheader at Auburn to round out the weekend Sunday (October 3). The Crimson Tide will welcome the Kentucky Wildcats for a match on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.