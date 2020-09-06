SI.com
This Week with the Crimson Tide: Welcome to BamaCentral+

Christopher Walsh

We have two big things coming up this week on BamaCentral that we’re very excited about.

The first is the Alabama in the NFL tracker, where we’ll be keeping up with everything going on with all former Crimson Tide players in the league. Look for the Week 1 post to be on the site by Tuesday and to expand and grow through Monday Night Football.

The second is we’ll be activating our BamaCentral+ premium page on Tuesday.

Now, we want to assure you that 90 percent of everything you’ve seen posted on BamaCentral will remain in the free sections and be available to everyone. Nothing changes with our recruiting coverage, our NFL databases, the history section or The Saban Files. Even Crimson Tikes stays where it is.

Headlining BamaCentral+ will be all of our columns and commentaries, special projects like the Saban Top 100, and the message board – a sanctuary for Crimson Tide fans where no trolls or bots will be bothering you, and our experts are available to answer questions.

For $5.99 per month your membership will not only get you exclusive content on BamaCentral+, but access to premium pages throughout the Maven/SI network.

On other sites that means legendary college writers like Tony Barnhart, Herb Gould and Mark Blauschun. NFL legends including Howard Balzer and Mike Fisher. Major League Baseball. The Hockey News. English soccer and yes, the NBA.

Also included is a subscription to Sports Illustrated, the magazine.

As American Express used to say, membership has its privileges, and we’re only going to add to ours as we move forward.

Our aim remains the same, to bring you All Things Bama around the clock.

As for the latest coronavirus numbers, a staple here for the past couple of months, they now include what’s been reported by the University of Alabama:

On Saturday, Tuscaloosa was at 5,282 confirmed cases, up only 3.1 percent from the previous week. Deaths were up 4.4 percent, at 94 overall.

Worldwide: 26,892,547 confirmed cases; 879,757 deaths

Last week: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 6.25 confirmed cases; 188,538 deaths

Last week: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 120,327 confirmed cases, 2,151 deaths

Last week: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 5,282 confirmed cases; 94 deaths

Last week: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama: 2,047 (Sept. 3)

Aug. 27: 1,201

Aug. 24: 720

Aug. 18 (pre-arrival): 158

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics

