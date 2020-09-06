This Week with the Crimson Tide: Welcome to BamaCentral+

We have two big things coming up this week on BamaCentral that we’re very excited about.

The first is the Alabama in the NFL tracker, where we’ll be keeping up with everything going on with all former Crimson Tide players in the league. Look for the Week 1 post to be on the site by Tuesday and to expand and grow through Monday Night Football.

The second is we’ll be activating our BamaCentral+ premium page on Tuesday.

Now, we want to assure you that 90 percent of everything you’ve seen posted on BamaCentral will remain in the free sections and be available to everyone. Nothing changes with our recruiting coverage, our NFL databases, the history section or The Saban Files. Even Crimson Tikes stays where it is.

Headlining BamaCentral+ will be all of our columns and commentaries, special projects like the Saban Top 100, and the message board – a sanctuary for Crimson Tide fans where no trolls or bots will be bothering you, and our experts are available to answer questions.

For $5.99 per month your membership will not only get you exclusive content on BamaCentral+, but access to premium pages throughout the Maven/SI network.

On other sites that means legendary college writers like Tony Barnhart, Herb Gould and Mark Blauschun. NFL legends including Howard Balzer and Mike Fisher. Major League Baseball. The Hockey News. English soccer and yes, the NBA.

Also included is a subscription to Sports Illustrated, the magazine.

As American Express used to say, membership has its privileges, and we’re only going to add to ours as we move forward.

Our aim remains the same, to bring you All Things Bama around the clock.

As for the latest coronavirus numbers, a staple here for the past couple of months, they now include what's been reported by the University of Alabama:

On Saturday, Tuscaloosa was at 5,282 confirmed cases, up only 3.1 percent from the previous week. Deaths were up 4.4 percent, at 94 overall.

