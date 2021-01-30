Thomas Fletcher, Deonte Brown Highlight Quiet Alabama Football Outing at the 2021 Senior Bowl

The two Crimson Tide players were the only two to see action in Saturday's game in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. — It was a quiet day for Alabama football on Saturday at the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Just two of the seven Crimson Tide athletes that attended this week's Senior Bowl activities and practices participated in the game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Offensive lineman Deonte Brown and long snapper Thomas Fletcher both saw action, with Brown playing every offensive snap of the first half at both left and right guard while Fletcher snapped on punts for the American team.

Brown started the game at left guard, then was moved to right in the second quarter. While Brown saw a lot of playing time in the first half, he did not display the power and quickness that he was showing in the week's three practices.

Fletcher was the standout member of the Crimson Tide, snapping two punts in the first half for the American team. While he was only on the field for two plays, both of his snaps were picture perfect as Alabama fans have come to expect. Fletcher was also down the field and was one of the first players at the spot where the punt was fielded on both occasions — an impressive display for a long snapper.

While he was expected to play on Saturday, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was nowhere to be found on the field. Leatherwood was one of the top tackles in this week's practices, causing many to question his whereabouts.

Mere hours before the game was scheduled to start, it was announced the Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones would not be playing in the game unless absolutely necessary due to a tweaked left ankle that Jones suffered on Thursday afternoon in the final practice of the week.

However, Jones was dressed out in pads and was on the sidelines on Saturday and even had time to do an interview on the NFL Network.

"My ankle still stings a little bit," Jones said. "I didn't want to take any big risks. But I definitely want to be out there. It's hard for me to sit here doing this."

With the addition of Jones, that makes four of Alabama's seven players that were unable to play on Saturday due to injuries. It was widely reported that wide receiver DeVonta Smith and center Landon Dickerson would be unavailable due to their respective injuries, but running back Najee Harris was added to the list of hurt Crimson Tide players on Thursday.

All-in-all, while it might have been a disappointing day for Alabama fans, the game was a success for Fletcher. One long snapper has been taken in each of the last six NFL drafts, and Fletcher will look to continue that streak this April.

The Senior Bowl marks the last time that the seven members of the Crimson Tide will don an Alabama helmet. While only two participated on the field on Saturday, all seven increased their draft stock this week with solid performances in practice and meeting with NFL franchises.

The National team was able to put away the American team in solid fashion, 27-24. Notable performers in the game for the National team were Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, who completed nine of 16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. North Carolina running back Michael Carter also shined, rushing for 60 yards on eight carries and a touchdown along with two receptions for 15 yards.

For the American team, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond had possibly the best offensive performance of the day, throwing 13-of-25 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Mond was ultimately named the game's most valuable player due to his performance despite his team's loss.

This story will be updated with quotes and information as it is received.