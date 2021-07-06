October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tikes: Where Legends Were Made

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:

The Old Gray Lady opened in 1927, and was named in honor of the American Legion.

Crimson Tikes: Where Legends Were Made

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature. 

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Drinking From Muddy Water

1 hour ago
Football
ASWA

ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 8

3 hours ago
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama game program, Oct. 6, 1962
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

7 hours ago
Nick Saban practice
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's Second Practice of Texas A&M Week

14 hours ago
Alabama basketball
All Things Bama

H2 For You: Why Foster Auditorium for Tide Tipoff?

17 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Malachi Moore scores a touchdown at Tennessee
All Things Bama

Restfulness and Relentless Fueled Malachi Moore's Return from Injury

17 hours ago
Kyle Field
All Things Bama

Ahead of Texas A&M, Alabama Football Prepares for the 12th Man

18 hours ago
E2lrqo3WUAk7Gzi
Recruiting

Recruiting Update: Alabama Class of 2022 Commits Over Halfway Through Senior Year

18 hours ago