To Nick Saban, Doing Your Best Is A Choice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Saturday's matchup against Tennessee will be Alabama's seventh game of the season and its fourth against an SEC opponent. The Crimson Tide has had two close calls, one in Texas against the Longhorns, and one at home versus the Texas A&M Aggies.

Football is a tough sport to prepare for and play week in and week out, and doing so in the toughest conference only adds to the magnitude of physical and mental strain it puts on the players and coaches. Nick Saban recognizes the effort it takes to be consistently ready to perform at the highest level, and to him, doing so is a choice.

"I think that's always a challenge for each player. I think it's a challenge for each and every one of us to make a choice," Saban said during Wednesday's press conference. "You've heard me talk before about you're gonna do what you feel like doing, or are you going to choose to do the things you need to do to accomplish the goals that you have, have the success that you want to have and I think every player's gotta make that choice. I think more mature competitors really understand how important that is to maintain the psychological disposition to do things the way you need to do them to have success."

Alabama has been dealing with its share of injuries, from Bryce Young's recovery from a sprained shoulder to Jaylen Moody's bruised kidney, but even if everyone is healthy, the physicality of college football, let alone SEC football, can be so demanding to the point that some may choose not to do the necessary things to stay in peak condition.

"That's a choice," Saban said. "When you say, 'I don't feel like going to work today,' or 'I don't feel like practicing today.' Obviously you're not going to be playing to the level that you need to play to. We're constantly trying to get our players to understand how do you have to edit your behavior, make the choices and decisions that are gonna help you accomplish the goals that you have?"

Come Saturday, the preparation for Alabama's toughest challenge yet will be on display for everyone to see against the Tennessee Volunteers.