Skip to main content

To Nick Saban, Doing Your Best Is A Choice

The Crimson Tide Head Coach explains how players must choose to have success.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Saturday's matchup against Tennessee will be Alabama's seventh game of the season and its fourth against an SEC opponent. The Crimson Tide has had two close calls, one in Texas against the Longhorns, and one at home versus the Texas A&M Aggies

Football is a tough sport to prepare for and play week in and week out, and doing so in the toughest conference only adds to the magnitude of physical and mental strain it puts on the players and coaches. Nick Saban recognizes the effort it takes to be consistently ready to perform at the highest level, and to him, doing so is a choice.

"I think that's always a challenge for each player. I think it's a challenge for each and every one of us to make a choice," Saban said during Wednesday's press conference. "You've heard me talk before about you're gonna do what you feel like doing, or are you going to choose to do the things you need to do to accomplish the goals that you have, have the success that you want to have and I think every player's gotta make that choice. I think more mature competitors really understand how important that is to maintain the psychological disposition to do things the way you need to do them to have success."

Alabama has been dealing with its share of injuries, from Bryce Young's recovery from a sprained shoulder to Jaylen Moody's bruised kidney, but even if everyone is healthy, the physicality of college football, let alone SEC football, can be so demanding to the point that some may choose not to do the necessary things to stay in peak condition.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That's a choice," Saban said. "When you say, 'I don't feel like going to work today,' or 'I don't feel like practicing today.' Obviously you're not going to be playing to the level that you need to play to. We're constantly trying to get our players to understand how do you have to edit your behavior, make the choices and decisions that are gonna help you accomplish the goals that you have?"

Come Saturday, the preparation for Alabama's toughest challenge yet will be on display for everyone to see against the Tennessee Volunteers.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Ahead of Tennessee

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) fights for yardage against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Revisiting the 2021 Alabama-Tennessee Game

By Blake Byler
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Former Crimson Tide QBs Squarely in Middle of Concussion Mess: Bama in the NFL Week 6

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel
All Things Bama

Josh Heupel Quickly Learned About the Alabama, Tennessee Rivalry

By Mason Smith
Bryce Young, Alabama practice, August 29, 2022
All Things Bama

Nick Saban: Bryce Young is on 'Pitch Count' in Practice, Jaylen Moody Healthy

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama softball 2022 fall ball
All Things Bama

What We're Looking to Learn in Fall Ball from Alabama Baseball, Softball: Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Ohio Stadium
All Things Bama

Ranking Alabama Future Non-SEC Road Venues: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) reacts after a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: No Volunteers Needed

By Mason Smith