Henry To'oTo'o Already Making an Impression as Leader on Alabama Defense

The Crimson Tide snagged one of the best linebackers from the transfer portal who is making an early impact.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama received a big boost on the field with the transfer of former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'oTo'o. But according to some of his defensive teammates, To'oTo'o has already stepped into a leadership role as well. 

"He's a leadership guy," Alabama junior safety Jordan Battle said. "He’s on a leadership team with us. He's stepping into that role very well. He’s playing very good on the inside, being very vocal making sure the d-line, the whole defense is getting the calls."

Junior linebacker Christian Harris said To'oTo'o's work ethic pushes the other linebackers to work harder.

“From day one, he just came in and worked," Harris said. "When you see that, it kind of makes you want to work a little harder too, so he does a really great job with that. He's a little bit of a vocal guy as well. But he's done a really great job and he’s pushing everybody.”

Inside linebackers often act as the quarterbacks of the defense, aligning everyone else before the snap, so it's important that they are vocal. Sophomore outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. also shared that To'oTo'o is a great communicator. He's also not afraid to correct any mistakes he sees.

"If you do something wrong, he’s going to step on your toes about it," Anderson said. "He’s a very great communicator. He knows the defense well, too. Just to be able to go on the field and do that and help us and help the younger guys, too. He’s a great player and a great leader."

To'oTo'o steps into an inside linebackers group stacked with returners like Harris, Shane Lee and Jaylen Moody, but his presence on and off the field is clearly already being felt.

This story will be updated with video.

