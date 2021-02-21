Tyler Barnes' First Career Start Highlights Alabama Basketball's Senior Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama senior forward Alex Reese had an idea roughly 30 minutes before tipoff between the Crimson Tide and Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon.

Reese told coach Nate Oats that senior walk-on Tyler Barnes should start in his place in honor of Senior Day.

"We only have four scholarship seniors," Oats said. "And Reese was the one who came to me and said start Tyler instead of me. I thought about it and I'm not doing that. I'm starting you but let's start Tyler, too. It made a lot of sense because of the respect these guys have for Tyler."

With his family in the crowd for the Senior Day festivities, Barnes got the first start of his career and hauled in one rebound during the three minutes he was on the floor. The 8th-ranked Crimson Tide started the 82-78 victory over the Commodores in a zone defense before Barnes checked out.

“Tyler, I could tell by his face when I told him he was going to start, he was super excited,” Oats said. “He’s a great kid. I know he doesn’t get to play much, but you see him on the side... I was so happy for Tyler. I think we have a great group of walk-ons.”

Barnes, a Louisville, Ky. product, spoke with the media prior to the meeting with Vanderbilt to reflect on his career at the Capstone.

"I grew up a huge Kentucky fan, so obviously basketball was always a huge part of my life," Barnes said on Friday. "If you would have told me four years ago in high school that I’d be sitting here right now, I might not believe you. But coming in, I tried out and then when the staff changed, a lot of people probably wouldn’t think that a non-preferred walk-on would really even be a part of the team, but Coach Oats has been great, just completely welcoming us.

“That’s part of the culture that we’ve built here, just that selfless love and that everyone’s pulling for each other. I think that’s a big part of our success this year is just we’re all bought in to the idea of our culture and stuff like that.”

While his role on the team isn't necessarily spotlighted on the court at all times, Barnes has embraced his part by celebrating and rooting on his teammates from the bench. It especially helps in a season where COVID-19 has forced limited attendance in arenas around the country.

"We miss our fans and playing in front of a packed Coleman is always really fun," Barnes said. "I think, honestly, there are some advantages to the bench now. The players can hear you. You can help your team call plays and stuff like that. You couldn't do that last year. You gotta bring your own energy. They respond to you a little more because they can hear you on the bench going crazy. When everyone is getting hype, whether it's the beginning of the game or ending of the game, we are always pulling for each other no matter what the score is.

"It's part of the reason this team is so special."

Reese, who helped pave the way for Barnes to start, finished with 10 points off the bench and led Alabama (18-5, 13-1 SEC) in plus/minus with +23 against Vanderbilt.

“It shows what Reese is at, he’s all about the right things,” Oats said. “He’s about the team. He’s not about himself, and it’s good to get rewarded with a good game.”

Other seniors honored included wing Herbert Jones, guards John Petty Jr. and Britton Johnson, and forwards Jordan Bruner and Kendall Wall.

This senior group will look to do its part to help the Crimson Tide clinch its first SEC title since 2002 on Wednesday night against Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena at 8 p.m (CT) on ESPN2.

"I wish these seniors could have experienced a packed-out Coleman, because they deserve it and they've worked hard to turn this thing around," Oats said on the court to the crowd following the game. "It's really their team and their program, and they've done an amazing job getting us to the level we're at. I think we're one win away from clinching the regular season (SEC) title.

"These guys deserve it. Thank you for staying. Thank you for the noise you bring. Let's make sure we keep supporting them. I can't say enough about the leadership these guys have brought, so Roll Tide."