November 30, 2021
Video and Photos of Alabama Football's Practice for SEC Championship

Watch how the Crimson Tide continued preparations for the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be taking on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, and according to head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide players, a lot of it comes down to the preparation in practice this week.

"This is a complete team and it'll be a tremendous challenge for our players to play well," Saban said on Monday. "That's obviously a goal and we've got to have the right mindset and good preparation all week long to be able to do that."

On Tuesday afternoon, the team practiced inside at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility for two hours in full pads as the team prepares for the indoor noisy environment of Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta this weekend. 

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is considered one of the frontrunners for the Heisman trophy, but will be facing one of, if not the best, defenses in the country on Saturday. Statistically, Georgia is the best defense, but they had not yet played an offensive of Alabama's caliber. 

For Young, the week leading up to the game is important for him individually and as a team for the challenge they will face this weekend. It's also something they are looking forward to. 

"So for us it's about having the best week of preparation possible and us understanding the challenge ahead of us," Young said. "It's on us to prepare, to push ourselves, and to work to be the best us we can be for Saturday. So we're all excited for the challenge."

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Nick Saban and Kool-Aid McKinstry
