Will the Virtual Draft Make it Harder for Teams to Trade? The Latest MMQB Mock Draft

The National Football League going to an all-virtual draft which could dramatically alter how it plays out.

Instead of being in war rooms, NFL executives, coaches and scouts will all be scattered around the nation, and one has to wonder what would happen if there's a technological glitch at a key moment. Teams will need to have a designated person in charge some owners will interfere less.

Hall of Fame analyst/former executive Gil Brandt, for one, speculates that there could be fewer trades due to potential communication issues.

Consequently, the latest MMQB mock draft from Kevin Hanson, version 14.0, previews the first five rounds in the very unlikely event there aren't any trades at all.

Here's where he has Alabama's top players ending up:

First round

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jerry Jeudy, WR

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR

18. Miami Dolphins (via PIT): Xavier McKinney, S

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI): Trevon Diggs, CB

Second round

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Terrell Lewis, EDGE

Third round

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Raekwon Davis, IDL

Fifth round

160. Las Vegas Raiders: Anfernee Jennings, EDGE

Golf

It's Masters Week, or it was supposed to be Masters Week, and today's cover story on Sports Illustrated is on how a family found both tragedy and healing in sports

The Hall family is a golf family, and in Augusta, the Masters is all encompassing, yet the prestige of the 2019 tournament was met with tragedy as patriarch Daniel Hall Jr. passed away.

SI's Michael Rosenberg delves into the touching story of the Hall family, held together by sports during a trying time in their lives.

Did you notice?

• The fresh FIFA corruption charges are no surprise, but that doesn’t make them any less noteworthy.

• How announcer Doc Emrick is trying to stay sharp with the NHL season on pause.

• Are we seriously still doing soccer transfer rumors?

• ESPN is going to air a HORSE competition featuring NBA and WNBA players.

• Rex Ryan is again in the news. He and Geno Smith got into a war of words after Ryan slighted Smith.

• Jerry Stackhouse says he regrets going to play with Michael Jordan in Washington.

• The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their new uniforms, which are a lot like the old ones:

The lighter side

Some people dream of attending a game at every Major League ballpark. But at this point all we can do is dream about attending any game at all.

That got a reddit thread going about some strange parks where people actually played. Many are anything but fields of dreams, including one that doubled as a football field with non removable goal posts in left and right field thus making communication between outfielders a necessity.

Other commenters shared tales of playing in parks with fire hydrants, cement tracks and other non ideal conditions usually reserved for the Oakland A’s and Tampa Rays.