Watch: Jaylen Waddle Rehabbing From Ankle Injury in Weight Room

The Crimson Tide star appears to be on a quick road to recovery after video shared by assistant on social media

Could a potential return be in store for the electric Jaylen Waddle?

Thanks to Paul Constantine, an University of Alabama athletics performance coach, who shared a video of the speedy wideout rehabbing from his fractured ankle suffered back in October on the opening kickoff against Tennessee.

It would appear that his rehab is going quite well based on that video alone.

And after watching that, many Crimson Tide fans are holding out hope that he could come back for a run in the College Football Playoffs, if Alabama was to make it.

"You can’t replace a guy like Jaylen Waddle in terms of what his ability is," Saban said after his injury. "It’s no different than losing Allen Iverson, a guy that scores 30-40 points a game. He’s that kind of impact player."

However, Saban provided an update to Waddle's status on his radio show just a few weeks ago, stating that "he wants to try and come back."

"He’s doing great. He really is,” Saban said. “I actually talked to him for a minute today. He was out at practice. He got his cast off today, so he’s in a boot. Now they can start, not doing running type stuff but just rehabbing, massaging, doing some range of motion type stuff that will keep the atrophy down, in those kind of injuries are the most difficult things.

"We’re very encouraged. Everybody thinks he’s doing really, really well. He’s had a great attitude about it and he’s going to work hard and he told me that he wants to try to come back and play, but we’re certainly not going to let that happen until he’s fully 100 percent healthy.”