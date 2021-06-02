WCWS Notebook: Alabama's Patrick Murphy Discusses Arizona Coaching Legend, Stadium Upgrades, Instant Replay

Crimson Tide coach has much respect for Arizona legend Mike Candrea, who has a record eight national championships

Back when Alabama coach Patrick Murphy was a little younger and a newcomer to the Women’s College World Series, the subject of Mike Candrea came up.

A broadcaster asked Murphy how he felt about the Arizona softball coach.

“I said, ‘I want to be like Mike.’ Mike Candrea is the gold standard of college softball,” Murphy said during a press conference in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Murphy and the Crimson Tide face Candrea and Arizona in the first round of the WCWS on Thursday at 6 p.m. The game is televised by ESPN.

How to watch Alabama vs. Arizona in the WCWS

“It’s an honor to play them in the first round,” Murphy said.

Murphy is making his 13th appearance in the WCWS, while Candrea is up to 24. Alabama softball has been around for just 25 years.

Candrea is the winningest coach in college softball and has eight national titles in his 36 seasons.

“He’s the guy who everybody looks up to in softball,” Murphy said. “He has stayed current for a long time. Sometimes you think the game passes someone by, but it has not for him.”

Bigger is better

Murphy has seen USA Hall of Fame Stadium several times. But when the Crimson Tide arrived in Oklahoma City Tuesday, the first thing he wanted to see was the stadium.

The stadium underwent a $27.75 million facelift, which included an upper deck with 4,000 additional seats to bring capacity at around 13,000. More restrooms and concession stands were added as well.

Crimson Tide Top 5: Softball

The field has a new look, too. The infield surface has been replaced as well as the outfield turf. There is an updated underground drainage and irrigation system.

“It’s really awesome to see the additions made since 2019,” said Alabama catcher Bailey Hemphill of the last time Alabama was in Oklahoma City. “It already looks bigger and there are no fans in the stands. It was the first thing we looked at when we got here. I’m looking forward to seeing it full of fans this week.”

Let’s see it again

There won’t be instant replay in Oklahoma City this week, but Murphy thinks it won't be long before that changes.

The SEC Tournament, which was held at Alabama’s Rhoads Stadium, used instant replay and was a huge hit. Not to mention it benefited the Crimson Tide more than once.

“It was awesome at the SEC Tournament,” Murphy said. “The thing I was worried about and other coaches, possibly, was the time involved and one you do ask for a review, how long does it take?”

When a play was challenged, two field umpires put on headsets and talked with officials in Birmingham for the review.

“I honestly can’t remember a long delay after a challenge,” Murphy said. “I thought it went real smooth and you can do it all over the country. I see it happening more and more in the future.”

Murphy said the SEC wanted to use the review system for all SEC games this season, but could not due to the pandemic.

Get loud

It gets loud at USA Hall of Fame Stadium during the WCWS. It will be louder with 4,000 more additional seats.

But it also gets loud on the field, particularly in the dugouts.

It’s been that way for quite some time thanks to team chants. Some of them are basic and simple, and others are a little more spirited.

“The dugout chants get more creative every year,” Hemphill said. “With the age of TikTok, that plays a part. We have some very creative people and it makes the game more fun.”

Murphy said the Crimson Tide players even honored former Alabama Athletic Director Bill Battle one season. When a player got behind in the count with two strikes the bench would chant, ‘Battle!’

"He heard it a couple of times and felt honored,” Murphy said.