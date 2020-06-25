Just A Minute: There Are Aspects of the Coronavirus That Sports Have Only Begun to Deal With

Bama Central
You blink and there's another story about sports trying to return from the Coronavirus shutdown. 

Three Sacramento Kings players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Three Colorado Rockies players have as well. 

Multiple people involved in WWE have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

It's still June. We haven't even gotten to what was supposed to be the key month for restarting, July. 

When tennis and PGA are having trouble, individual sports that don't include personal contact, it doesn't bode well for the team sports. 

If anything Positive COVID-19 Tests on PGA Tour Prove Just How Difficult It Will Be for Sports to Return.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg had this line in his second paragraph, and it's right on: Golf was the U.S.’s first pro sport to return, and so it should provide a roadmap for everybody else. Instead, it is proving just how hard this will be. 

But then I saw another headline, and this one I want to point out from our Penn State site: James Franklin to Coach 2020 Season Apart from His Family

You probably had the same initial reaction I did, that's nuts.

But then I saw the reason why. 

Franklin told Bryant Gumbel on HBO Real Sports that his wife Fumi and daughters, Shola and Addison, will live temporarily at the family's Florida home while Franklin coaches Penn State through the 2020 schedule. They're doing so to protect Addison, their youngest daughter who has Sickle cell disease.

She's 12. 

"There was was a lot of tears, a lot of emotion having this conversation," Franklin said on the program, which aired Tuesday. "So a lot of heartache over it."

In an interview with SI.com earlier this spring, Franklin discussed how his family approached quarantine during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who has a compromised immune system is exceptionally vulnerable to the coronavirus. Not only do they have to be extremely careful, but so do all of their family members. 

It's a reality that a lot people have been dealing with on a daily basis.  

Think of everyone in college football, from players to coaches, to staff and support personnel. You're talking about hundreds of people for each school. A lot of them are probably already dealing with things that most would never consider. 

Maybe it's the one thing that will end up bringing a lot of them together as we move forward, and more and more people are directly impacted.  

The risk is one thing. The fear is quite another.  

