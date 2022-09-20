Skip to main content

Week 2 Alabama Quarterback Performances: Three-and-Out

Several Crimson Tide QBs had strong performances
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel discusses the performances of former Alabama quarterbacks in Week 2 of the NFL season. Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones all had solid showings in their team wins this weekend.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) carries the ball against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Recapping ULM and Breaking Down Alabama Basketball’s Schedule

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: The Latest Buzz
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: "The One"

By Christopher Walsh
Tyler Steen makes his Alabama debut
All Things Bama

Familiar Foe: Tyler Steen Prepares to Face Former Team

By Katie Windham
Landon Collins, Florida game program, Sept. 20, 2014
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Kool-Aid McKinstry
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Taking a Look at Alabama's Special Teams Through Three Games

By Clay Miller
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) shakes of a tackle attempt by ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) after Anderson intercepted a pass at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Waiting on Pay Day from Teammates for ULM Pick-Six

By Katie Windham
Khyree Jackson
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Gives Update on Khyree Jackson Injury

By Mason Smith
Dallas Turner against Arkansas
All Things Bama

Alabama at Arkansas Kickoff Time, TV Announced

By Joey Blackwell