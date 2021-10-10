What Coach Nick Saban Said After Alabama Played at Texas A&M

A number of streaks came to an end Saturday, including 19 consecutive wins by Alabama. Here's what Nick Saban had to say after the 41-38 loss at Texas A&M.

Disappointing loss for us. Everyone needs to remember how they feel and never forget it.

Texas A&M had a good plan, played well.

They made the plays they needed to make to win the game. We didn't. Hopefully we learn a lot from this. Everything is still before us, but there's a lot of things we need to fix.

Drops. Incomplete passes. We just didn't execute.

We had trouble with the pressures in the first half especially.

We ran the ball really effectively. Brian Robinson did a good job. The line did well in the running game. They have a really good defense.

Huge momentum swing in the game was the kick return for a touchdown.

Too many mistakes on defense. Too many big plays.

There's numerous things that we just didn't we well enough in the game.

Think about how you feel when you lose, and what did you do to contribute to the loss. Penalties. Missed plays. Lots of things. You can't play at a place like this against a good team ...

This is the second time we've won 19 games in a row. Last time was South Carolina and we kind of played like that again. I don't know about the psychology of that. It's not about the game, everyone wants to play well and win, it's what you do to get to that point and sense or purpose. We need to do things better to play better.

I knew that we were playing a really good team. I thought we would have a really tough game here.

