Which is Better, Alabama or Texas Barbecue?

Scott Moore / Special to American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Lifelong Crimson Tide fan and Texas-based pitmaster Matt Pittman is teaming up with YETI for a "Battle of the BBQ" in Austin Saturday.

When you hear Matt Pittman's last name, it may seem like it was destined for him to enter the field he's now in as a pitmaster and the founder of Meat Church. 

"I mean it’s technically spelled wrong for barbecue, one too many Ts, but it works," Pittman said. 

Pittman was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee but because of family ties in Scottsboro and summers spent in Alabama with his grandparents, he grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide. He also grew a love for barbecue and food that led to his career today. 

As a junior high student living in Knoxville, Tennessee, he got a job job selling hotdogs at Neyland Stadium, even though he “despised Tennessee” as a young Alabama fan. When the Crimson Tide and Heisman hopeful running back Bobby Humphrey were in town, Pittman faked a sprained ankle before kickoff so that he could sit and watch the whole game.

“It was just instilled in me," Pittman said. "I always tell people, in the SEC, it's different. When you're born, you're given a team, and that's just how it is.” 

It's not just the football and passion in the SEC that's different. It's also the food. The competition on the gridiron isn't the only battle this weekend. Pittman is teaming up with YETI to host a tailgate on Bevo Blvd., Texas' version of the quad, three hours before the 11 a.m. kickoff between Alabama and Texas at 8 a.m. 

As soon as the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns was announced, Pittman knew he would have to do something for the game. He grew up on eating sweet Alabama barbecue, but moved to Texas as a teenager and fell in love with beef brisket and ribs. 

"When you said barbecue to me as a kid, it meant pork and sweet flavor profiles," Pittman said. "So it was usually ribs or pulled pork, and there was barbecue sauce involved. That's just what I knew barbecue to be. But then when I came to Texas, barbecue is typically beef. I mean there is pork, and we serve everything, but it's it's a beef state. And this is where brisket became a thing. It’s seasoned very simply with salt and pepper."

He will be cooking up Texas-style barbecue vs. Alabama-style pulled pork, as a 'Battle of the BBQ' for both teams. Fans across the tailgate scene can try the two meats to get a taste of each town in the new Wheeled Roadie 48 and 60 YETI coolers. The fans can decide which ones they like better this Saturday.

Pittman may be rolling with the Crimson Tide on Saturday to win by more than three touchdowns, but when it comes to barbecue, he gives the nod to the Lone Star State.

“I do think Texas barbecue is king," he said.

Thousands of Alabama fans are expected to travel to Texas this weekend for the Crimson Tide's first game in Austin since 1922, and Pittman thinks this can be the perfect trip for Crimson Tide fans. 

"The opportunity to come down, see the game, and then just be able to go and try so much different barbecue would make it a super memorable trip."

