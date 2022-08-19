Who Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs Models his Game After

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Dynamic. Fast. Explosive. Different. Amazing vision. Elusive speed. Never guarded a back like that before.

These are all words or phrases that Alabama players have used to describe their new teammate Jahmyr Gibbs. The transfer running back from Georgia Tech spoke to the media for the first time on Friday and shared what he believes is his biggest asset in helping the Crimson Tide.

"I would say my biggest strength is catching out of the backfield," Gibbs said. "That’s what the NFL likes, so I try to do my best to model my game after that— Christian McCaffery, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, guys like that who catch it out of the backfield."

Alabama defensive tackle DJ Dale was a victim of one of Gibbs' move at Thursday's practice.

"He got me yesterday at practice during team run," Dale said. "I thought I could break him down. He made me stop my feet. He stopped and kept going, and he was gone. He's a very dynamic piece to the offense, and I'm glad we got him."

Gibbs said he made the best personal decision for him in transferring to Alabama. He has been working with the Crimson Tide since before the national title game in January, giving him a lot of time to learn the offense and develop chemistry with Bryce Young.

The Alabama quarterback has spoken highly of Gibbs' ability in both the run and pass game. Young said Gibbs gives the offense a lot of options and will make his job easier.

"In the run game, amazing vision, makes great cuts, sees the game, knows where to go with the ball," Young said. "In the pass game, really good route runner, really explosive, and when you get the ball in his hands out of the backfield, really good things can happen. Watching how he picked it up so quickly, knows where everything is, he knows where to go."

According to Gibbs, the two bounce ideas off each other and work well together.

Another area where Gibbs is expected to make a big impact is in the kickoff return game. Last season for Georgia Tech, he had 23 kickoff returns for 589 yards and one touchdown.

"I’ve always kick returned for as long as I’ve played football," Gibbs said. "It’s pretty natural to me. I think the most important thing to a kick returner, obviously you have to be fast. You have to be able to read the wholes. You have to know the block schemes on a return.”

Gibbs has already received a ton of praise from his coaches and teammates before even taking a snap in a Crimson Tide uniform and will no doubt be a big part of the offense, he is not focused on individual accomplishments.

"I’m more of a team guy," he said. "I want to win a national championship first."