Skip to main content

Will Alabama See Another Loss under Saban Like the 2007 ULM Game? Three-and-Out

Alabama had won more than 100 straight games against unranked teams until last season's loss to Texas A&M and hasn't lost to a non-Power Five school since 2007.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel discusses whether or not Alabama will lose another game against a non-Power Five team as long as Nick Saban is coaching. 

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Luisa Blanco
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Releases Blockbuster 2023 Home Schedule

By University of Alabama sports information
Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) tackles Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half of the Longhorns game against the Crimson Tide at Royal-Memorial Stadium
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Explains What Happened on Controversial Call in Texas Game

By Katie Windham
Nick Saban and Steve Sarkisian
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Outlines Two Lessons that Alabama Football Should Learn from Texas

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban before 2022 Utah State game, "Be A Champion"
All Things Bama

What Nick Saban Said on Monday of Louisiana-Monroe Week

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) reacts after scoring the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Five Players of the Week, Will Reichard Earns Conference Honor

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama coach Kristy Curry
All Things Bama

Alabama Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Nonconference Schedule

By University of Alabama sports information
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes for yards against against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Film Room: The Receiving Threat of Jahmyr Gibbs

By Blake Byler
Ryan Kelly game cover, Sept, 12, 2015 vs. Middle Tennessee
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, September 12, 2022

By Katie Windham