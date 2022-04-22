Will Anderson Jr. Heads 'Special' Front Seven Developing for Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With about three minutes left in the first half of Saturday's A-Day game, Will Anderson Jr. asked an assistant on the sidelines, "How many more you want?"

How many more of what exactly was he offering up? Well, sacks of course.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound outside linebacker led the nation in sacks last season with 17.5 as a true sophomore. And if spring football and the A-Day game were any indication, Anderson doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Anderson asked the question following a series in the first half where he had two sacks. The assistant responded, "One more before the half." The White team would go out for one more defensive series, but Anderson was not a part of it. He also did not play in the second half of the spring scrimmage which left his sack total at two for the game, but it did not stop Anderson from being involved with his teammates from the sideline.

As a sophomore last season, Anderson was voted one of four team captains along with Bryce Young, Evan Neal and Phidarian Mathis. He was also part of the leadership group. That leadership is something Anderson has expressed that he wants to continue to develop, and it was on full display from the sidelines during A-Day.

"Everybody says ‘leadership has no age,'" Anderson said. "But for us to do that as sophomores I think is really special. Leadership is not an easy thing. Leadership is very lonely at times. But I think when you have the respect of your teammates and do the right things everyday, they have no choice but to respect you."

Katie Windham- BamaCentral

Even when being held out during the second half, Anderson was still actively encouraging his teammates and pointing out things he was seeing in the game. He was one of the first people running down the sidelines to celebrate after Jalen Milroe connected with Christian Leary for the first touchdown of the game for the White team.

Among the front seven for the White team, there was a competition going to see who could get to the quarterback the most. Dallas Turner finished with three sacks, Jamil Burroughs and Chris Braswell added two, and Jaylen Moody had one as well.

Turner saw an increased role as the season went on in 2021 due to injuries and finished the year with 8.5 sacks as a freshman. Braswell played mostly on special teams last season but has gained significant reps with the first-team defense throughout the spring. During several series in A-Day, Anderson would be held on the sideline until third down and was seen coaching up the guys around him, specifically Braswell.

Katie Windham- BamaCentral

Anderson will spearhead a group of pass rushers in 2022 that he compared to the 2016 Alabama defense which featured pass-rushing specialists like Johnathan Allen, Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson (no relation to Will.) One of the biggest positive change he's seen throughout the spring is the development of the younger guys' knowledge in the playbook.

"As far as pass rush, one of the biggest things is the younger guys learning the plays," Anderson said. "It was never the ability, it’s just learning the plays. And I think this year’s going to be something special."

In the postgame, head coach Nick Saban said the front seven impacted the game as much as anything else, partially because of a banged up offensive line for the Crimson Tide. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the quarterback on the receiving end of the 10 no-contact sacks from the White team and talked about the competitive nature of the on-field relationship between himself and Anderson.

"Throughout spring, we’re across from each other every day," Young said. "Both of us are big competitors. We’re always going to talk a little trash and compete, but that’s the fun end. That’s why you choose Alabama. That’s why we all want to be here so we can play against the best, practice against the best."

Both Young and Anderson talked about the balance of competitiveness and fun. And there was plenty of fun being had by Anderson on Saturday. He was joking around with his teammates, the coaches and former player that were on the sidelines.

However, once he gets in between the lines, Anderson is locked in. Even though he may have a smile on his face, it's no longer fun for the opponent.

Alabama brings back the reigning Heisman trophy winner in Young, and Anderson finished fifth a year ago. Individual accolades don't seem to matter as much to the pair, they just want to win. Even after A-Day, Young said he hated being part of the losing team with Crimson.

Anderson was already arguably the best defensive player in the county last season, and what's even scarier for the Crimson Tide's opponents in 2022 is the depth that has now been developed around him on the defensive front.

"We have a lot of talented young guys on the edge and in the D-line room," Anderson said. "And it’s going to be something special this year."