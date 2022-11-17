Skip to main content

Will Anderson Jr. Named Finalist for Rotary Lombardi Award

The Alabama outside linebacker was added to the finalists list for another award.

Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. was named a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced Thursday afternoon.

The linebacker is one of four finalists for the award joined by Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC. Alabama has had two Lombardi winners in program history, first with Cornelius Bennett (1986) followed by Jonathan Allen (2016).

The Rotary Lombardi Award, now in its 49th year, is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi. The 2022 winner will be announced during a formal dinner and award ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Anderson was also named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski award earlier in the week. 

Rotary Lombardi Award

Will Anderson Jr., Linebacker

  • One of the most feared defenders in all of college football
  • Majoring in communications with a minor in sports media and is on track to graduate in December 2022
  • Has been a consistent contributor to the Crimson Tide’s community service and volunteer efforts since stepping foot on campus
  • Member of Alabama’s leadership group, as selected by head coach Nick Saban
  • Totaled seven sacks (-36 yards) and leads the SEC with 13 tackles for loss (-53 yards) as part of his 38 total stops on the season
  • Also contributed a team-leading 10 quarterback hurries to go with a blocked field goal and one interception that he returned for a touchdown

