2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 10

Mac Jones gets called out, Najee Harris calls out an announcer, and why Mark Ingram II is no longer the active leader in career rushing yards.

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was in the news this past week, and it wasn't because he's looking like a legitimate contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He was accused of a dirty play.

It occurred during the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, after Jones was strip-sacked by defensive end Brian Burns. After getting drilled from his blind side, and the ball popped out, Jones reached, grabbed Burns by his ankle and twisted it while bringing him down.

Burns went to the medical tent after the play but eventually returned to the game.

The video looked bad, though.

Afterward, Jones was called out by linebacker Frankie Luvu and others.

"I thought it was completely dirty," linebacker Haason Reddick said after the game. "Hopefully it's something the league addresses. I think it was surprising to not see that a penalty was called. It seems like they always protecting the offensive players. Where is the protection for the defensive players as well?"

Jones wasn't asked about the play during his postgame press conference.

On Monday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show that he thought there was a simple explanation: "I think he thought Burns had the ball."

That's exactly was Jones said later in the day:

"After I got hit pretty hard, I didn't really know exactly what was going on," Jones told WEEI's Merloni & Fauria radio show. "I thought he had the ball. It was my job to try and make the tackle. That was pretty much it. Obviously when you get up and see the ball, it’s actually down the field a little bit more.

"It was a bang-bang play. I didn't mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. I was just trying to tackle him and make the play because I didn’t really know what was going on."

Jones is listed at 6-foot-3, 217 pounds. Burns is 6-5. 250.

The Patriots won 24-6.

More Mac

• Jones had a a pass picked off in the first half as well, while trying to hit receiver Jakobi Meyers for a short gain. Former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore recognized the play and hijacked the route. "I think it was a little bit of a miscommunication and I shouldn't have thrown it when I did," Jones said. "I should have thrown it away."

• Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on his development during a teleconference with reporters on Tuesday: “I just think overall seeing things and identifying the front variations that you see a lot of in the National Football League: coverage disguise, little tips and indicators from the secondary that every team tries to hide at times. I think if a game can slow down for you a little bit — pre-snap, post-snap — based on some things that you’re learning and based on some things that you’re able to utilize, I think that’s always a huge benefit to you as you go forward.

“Like I said, we put a lot on the quarterback. And he’s never shied away from that. He’s always loved the burden that we put on the QB, even though he is young and learning. Like I said, there’s a lot of areas that I could pinpoint. We’d be here all day. But he’s making progress, for sure.”

• Although Jones is just 23 years old, the Patriots are 5-4 and on pace to make the playoffs. The rookie has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,135 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Strange, But True

Monday Night Football had a rough broadcast this week, including analyst Brian Griese saying the wrong thing after a Bears touchdown. With the score tied at 26, and 1:46 remaining, Chicago lined up for the go-ahead extra-point when Pittsburgh jumped offsides.

Griese said: “Now you have options. Do you want to go for 2 here and potentially … well you’re gonna kick this field goal either way. It’s a higher percentage to win the game.”

But play-by-play man Steve Levy had a gaffe as well when talking about Steelers running back Najee Harris.

He said: “Even when he got to Alabama on a full ride, got the fancy dorm room, he spent the first few months in Alabama sleeping on the floor. He said he’s just more comfortable, more used to that.”

Right school and position, but wrong player. It was Josh Jacobs who slept on the floor for a while.

Levy apologized to Harris on Twitter and made a donation to his foundation.

Game of the Week

Since we're talking so much about the Patriots, Sunday's game against the Browns could be pretty compelling. The "other" team that Belichick coached in the NFL, with Nick Saban as an assistant coach, was Cleveland (1991-95). Both teams are 5-4, so this matchup in New England could have huge playoff implications. One common thread in every Belichick team has been an emphasis on winning the turnover ratio. In 1991, with Saban as the defensive coordinator, the Browns ranked third in the league in that category. Overall, his clubs have led the league in turnover margin 11 times in his 26 seasons (42.3 percent) as an NFL head coach entering 2021. Since Belichick became New England head coach in 2000, the Patriots own a plus-213 ratio, best in the NFL over that span.

Honorable mention: Eagles at Broncos.

Week 10 NFL Schedule

(All times CT)

Thursday's Game

Baltimore at Miami, Fox/NFLN/Amazon, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, Fox, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, CBS, noon

Cleveland at New England, CBS, noon

Buffalo at New York Jets, CBS, noon

Detroit at Pittsburgh, Fox, noon

New Orleans at Tennessee, CBS, noon

Tampa Bay at Washington, Fox, noon

Carolina at Arizona, Fox, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Chargers, Fox, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Game

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Byes: Chicago, Cincinnati, Houston, N.Y. Giants

Highlights

Will be added over the weekend

Notes

• If Tua Tagovailoa (finger) is able to go Thursday it'll be his first prime time start in the NFL.

• Jaylen Waddle led the Dolphins with eight catches for 83 yards last week and leads all rookies with 56 receptions. It's the third most in NFL history by a player during his first nine career games.

• Patriots running back Damien Harris has a rushing touchdown in five straight games, the second-longest active streak in the league.

• Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has 10-plus tackles in five of his last six games.

• With Adrian Peterson stepping in to help the Titans without injury Derrick Henry, Mark Ingram II is no longer the active leader in career rushing yards. Peterson is fifth in NFL history with 14,841 rush yards, and is also fourth in rushing touchdowns with 119. Ingram has 7,688 career rushing yards and 63 rushing touchdowns.

• Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson tells his story:

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule.

The Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position