2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 14

Numerous former Alabama players are up for the NFL's highest honor, two former Crimson Tide standouts may see a lot of each other this week, and guess who's close to returning with the Titans?

The University of Alabama had four former players nominated by their respective teams for what the National Football League calls its most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

It recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

The four are Jonathan Allen, Bradley Bozeman, Derrick Henry and Quinnen Williams.

Allen, who himself was once in foster care as a child, does his philanthropic work with the Sasha Bruce Youthworks. The nonprofit organization helps children find safe homes and also encourages them with career opportunities.

"He is the perfect selection for this prestigious honor," Washington coach Ron Rivera said in a state.

Bozeman and his wife Nikki have targeted the dangers of childhood bullying and food insecurity through their foundation. In July 2020, they started a meal distribution at Mount Pleasant Ministries in Baltimore, which has distributed nearly two million meals. This year, they launched a collaborative charitable effort with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Maryland and the Baltimore City Police department to provide meaningful food and academic support to children living in Baltimore's disadvantaged communities.

Henry has had a variety of endeavors, including making a $10,000 donation from his Two All Foundation to Jeremy Taylor, a Nashville firefighter who lost his family home and all their belongings in a fire. He also hosted a back-to-school event in his hometown of Yulee, Florida, for the fourth straight year.

Through his foundation, Williams has provided financial aid to low-income minorities through a scholarship awarded to Birmingham Metropolitan leaders as well as serving as an ambassador for the American Cancer Society.

The latter stems from losing his mother to breast cancer. This year, Williams took an active role in the Jets Crucial Catch week in 2021. On Tuesday, September 28, he virtually visited (due to COVID restrictions) Goryeb Children’s Hospital to speak with pediatric cancer patients as well as other children receiving treatment. Williams sent them Jets hats, autographed footballs and invited each child to attend a Jets game when they're feeling better.

"Working with the American Cancer Society and creating the Quinnen Williams Foundation are two of my proudest and most significant achievements in my career," he said in a release.

All of the nominees will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season, and receive a donation of $40,000 in his name to the charity of choice.

The winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Alabama has had three former players win the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, but no one since Derrick Thomas in 1993. The initial honor, which was called the Gladiator Award and subsequently changed to the Man of the Year Award, went to Bart Starr in 1969.

1969 Bart Starr, Green Bay Packers

1985 Dwight Stephenson, Miami Dolphins

1993 Derrick Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs

Game of the Week

Instead of Game of the Week, we're going with a Matchup of the Week with the Saints at the Jets. New Orleans running back Mark Ingram II could be running into linebacker C.J. Mosley a lot. Ingram is aiming for his third straight road coach with 100-plus scrimmage yards, while Mosley is coming off a 13-tackle performance. In two career games against the Saints he's averaged 12.5 tackles, to go with three tackles for a loss and a sack.

However, if you're really looking for an interesting game or two to watch, try one of the rivalry showdowns of Dallas at Washington or Chicago at Green Bay. On the flip side, Pittsburgh at Minnesota was once a Super Bowl matchup, yet they don't face each other very often.

Week 14 NFL Schedule

(All times CT)

Thursday's Game

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, Fox/NFLN/Amazon, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Carolina, Fox, noon

Baltimore at Cleveland, CBS, noon

Seattle at Houston, Fox, noon

Las Vegas at Kansas City, CBS, noon

New Orleans at New York Jets, CBS, noon

Jacksonville at Tennessee, CBS, noon

Dallas at Washington, Fox, noon

Detroit at Denver, Fox, 3:05 p.m.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers, Fox, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Game

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Byes: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Highlights

Notes

• Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) was designated for return from injured reserve by the Titans, which means the team has three weeks to activate him. Unless he has a setback, the status usually means he's close to returning to action. Jones has 21 catches for 336 yards and no touchdowns so far this season.

• Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs notched his league-leading ninth interception last week, the most by an NFL player in his team’s first 12 games of a season since Everson Walls in 1981. Diggs’ nine interceptions are also the most by a Dallas player since Walls had nine in 1985.

• Tied for third in interceptions this season is Giants safety Xavier McKinney with five.

• Only two running backs in the NFL have had seven-plus rushing touchdowns in each of the past three seasons: Henry and Josh Jacobs.

• Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will face the team he had his only career touchdown on an interception return, the Vikings. However, he had the pick six when playing for the Dolphins on Dec. 16, 2018.

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule.

