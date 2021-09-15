2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 2
Even though Nick Saban has been the head coach at Alabama since 2007, he'll be front-and-center in the NFL for part of this weekend.
Saban is the subject of the first season episode of the series "A Football Life," which will debut Friday at 8 p.m. CT on Fubo or the NFL Network.
The NFL Network trailer can be seen here.
Among the subjects touched will be his short stint with the Miami Dolphins, and controversial departure for Alabama. He's won six national championships with the Crimson Tide, and seven overall.
Players on the Move
Check out Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team to keep up with the latest, but it's been a busy week:
Raekwon Davis: Placed on Injured Reserve by Dolphins, must remain out for at least three weeks
Robert Foster: Added to Cowboys practice squad
Jerry Jeudy: Placed on Injured Reserve by Broncos, must remain out for at least three weeks
Dre Kirkpatrick: Signed one-year deal with 49ers
Damion Square: Was picked up from the Bears practice squad and placed on Raiders 53-man roster
Carson Tinker: Signed with Buccaneers
Mel Tucker: Released from Dolphins practice squad
Matchup of the Week
The Raiders and Steelers are one of the best old-school matchups you'll ever see, especially if you grew up in the 1970s and 1980s. Josh Jacobs ran for two touchdowns last week, the eighth time he's already done that during his career, and Kenyan Drake had five receptions for 59 yards in his Las Vegas debut. For the Steelers, rookier Najee Harris had 45 rushing yards in his first game with Pittsburgh.
Bonus: Division of the Week
The AFC East became the first NFL division since 1985 with four quarterbacks under the age of 26 to start Week 1 games. Tua Tagovailoa got the win last against Mac Jones, albeit barely, but now both former Crimson Tide quarterbacks get another division matchup while facing off against another young quarterback. The Patriots will visit the Jets, with both Quinnen Williams and C.J. Mosley trying to stop Jones. It'll be the earliest in a season since 2015 (Jameis Winston vs. Marcus Mariota) that rookie starting quarterbacks selected in the first round of the draft square off. Meanwhile, the Dolphins will host the Bills.
NFL Week 2 Schedule
Thursday Game
New York Giants at Washington, 7:20 CT, Fubo, NFL Network
Sunday's Games
New Orleans at Carolina, noon, Fubo, Fox
Cincinnati at Chicago, noon, Fubo, Fox
Houston at Cleveland, noon, Fubo, CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis, noon, Fubo, Fox
Denver at Jacksonville, noon, Fubo, CBS
Buffalo at Miami, noon, Fubo, Fox
New England at New York Jets, noon, Fubo, CBS
San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon, Fubo, Fox
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, noon, Fubo, CBS
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:05 p.m., Fubo, Fox
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m., Fubo, Fox
Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., Fubo, CBS
Tennessee at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., Fubo, CBS
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., Fubo, NBC
Monday's Game
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., Fubo, ESPN
Notes
• Mark Ingram II leads all active running backs both in rushing yards (7,408) and rushing touchdowns (63). He had 85 rushing yards and a touchdown last week in his debut with the Texans. He has a good history against Cleveland (90-plus scrimmage yards in two of three career games), but from when he was with the Ravens.
• Although Damien Harris had the costly fumble against the Dolphins last week, he still notched his fourth career 100-yard rushing game. He totaled 71 the last time he faced the Jets.
• Both DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle had touchdown receptions last week. Only one other rookie wide receiver found the end zone, Ja'Marr Chase.
• After telling reporters that he wants to be the best receiver in the league, Amari Cooper got off to a good start this season. He had a career-high 13 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the narrow loss to the Buccaneers. It was his ninth career game with 10-plus catches and 100-plus receiving yards.
• The deflected ball that Anthony Averett caught near the end of the Ravens-Raiders wild game on Monday was the former Crimson Tide cornerback's first career interception.
• NFL teams in 2020 combined to score 12,692 total points and 1,473 total touchdowns, both the most ever in a single season. Last week, the league combined for 90 touchdowns, tied with 2019 for the most through the first weekend in NFL history.
• Both the AFC West and NFC West are undefeated after Week 1. It’s the first time since the 1970 merger that two divisions are undefeated after the first week. Since the league realigned to eight four-team divisions prior to the 2002 season, only the 2002 AFC West and 2015 AFC East had opened a season 4-0.
This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule.
The Bama in the NFL Database
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position