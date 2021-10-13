    • October 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 6

    The most elaborate database on Crimson Tide football players in the NFL will follow everyone's progress through Week 6, including Monday Night Football.
    Author:

    He's come a long way during his football career, but this could be a little different. 

    When the Miami Dolphins head to England this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa may be going with them. 

    The former University of Alabama standout was was officially designated to return to practice from injured reserve on Tuesday.

    Tagovailoa broke his ribs during a Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills and the initial hope was he'd be back for this week. 

    He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 25, with Jacoby Brissett stepping in. However, the Dolphins haven't won without Tagovailoa. 

    Head coach Brian Flores had said earlier in the week that Tagovailoa was throwing and doing well in his recovery.

    His availability to play on Sunday will be determined later this week.

    Henry Set for the Big Stage 

    Derrick Henry will be one of the marquee players when the Bills visits the Titans at Nissan Stadium on Monday Night Football. 

    Henry leads the league in rushing yards (640), rushing touchdowns (seven) and scrimmage yards (765). 

    Over his last 40 regular-season games, since Week 14 of 2018, Henry has 40 rushing touchdowns and 4,792 rushing yards, the most rushing yards by any player ever over a stretch of 40 games.

    Last week, Henry rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans’ win at Jacksonville. 

    Game of the Week 

    We're oh-so-tempted to go with the Cowboys at Patriots, especially since Trevon Diggs will be trying to pick off Mac Jones. But considering all the turmoil in Las Vegas we're going with the Raiders at Broncos. Not only is this a great rivalry, as there's years of pure hatred between the franchises, but with Jon Gruden stepping down it'll be interesting to see what kinds of changes the coaching staff makes an how the offense utilizes Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Henry Ruggs III and Alex Leatherwood. Plus, we want to see Ruggs and Patrick Surtain II go up against each other for the first time since the practiced against each other every day, 

    NFL Week 6 Schedule

    Thursday's game (All times CT)

    Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon, 7:20 p.m.

    Sunday's Games

    Miami at Jacksonville (London), CBS, 8:30 a.m.

    Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore, CBS, noon

    Minnesota at Carolina, Fox, noon

    Green Bay at Chicago, Fox, noon

    Cincinnati at Detroit, Fox, noon

    Houston at Indianapolis, CBS, noon

    Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, Fox, noon

    Kansas City at Washington, CBS, noon

    Arizona at Cleveland,  Fox, 3:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Denver, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

    Dallas at New England, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

    Seattle at Pittsburgh, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

    Monday's Game

    Buffalo at Tennessee, ESPN, 7:15 p.m. 

    Byes: Atlanta, New Orleans, New York Jets, San Francisco

    Notes

    • So how are linebackers Dont'a Hightower and C.J. Mosley doing after opting out last year? Hightower is tied for seven on the Patriots in tackles with 19, and the rest of his stat is is full of zeros. Mosley leads the Jets with 45 tackles and also has a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defended. 

    • While running back Najee Harris had a career-high 122 rushing yards last week, he still leads all rookies and ranks second among all NFL running backs with 28 receptions. He also tops all rookies in scrimmage yards with 505. 

    • With Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a partially-torn pectoral muscle, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis has stepped up and made some big plays for the Rams. 

    "(He) gave us great energy," defensive coordinator Raheem Morris after the 34-24 win over the Buccaneers two weeks ago. "(He) gave us great hand usage. Set the edge. When it was required towards the end of the stretch, some really dynamic pass rush. He's got great length. He's able to use his length against tackles, he's able to use his length against anybody they put on to block him. He creates a problem up there. When he's up and going and he's healthy, he is very dynamic for us." 

    Last week he was a force again, with three tackles and a sack against the Seahawks.

    • Anthony Averett, who is in his contract year with the Ravens, played 59 of his team's 61 defensive snaps last week despite rolling his ankle in practice just three days before the game. He allowed just two catches on seven passes thrown in his direction. 

    “I definitely think I’ve made a name for myself,” he said.

    This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule

