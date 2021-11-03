2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 9

With the Miami Dolphins deciding not to make a trade for Deshaun Watson, where does that leave former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa?

Last week, Tua Tagovailoa told reporters that he didn't feel wanted in Miami.

Imagine how he feels today?

The NFL trading deadline came and went on Tuesday and the Miami Dolphins didn't make any deals. That was despite owner Stephen Ross asking the Houston Texans permission to talk with quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday night.

Reportedly, it was Ross and the Dolphins who backed out a potential trade after the two sides had been talking for quite some time.

While the timing was certainly questionable (why wait for the last minute to talk with Watson?), and Miami did a lot more than kick the tires on Watson, one has to wonder where it all might leave Tagovailoa.

Just 18 months removed from the Dolphins making him the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa has not been given the one thing that everyone knew he needed after ending his collegiate career with a horrific hip injury: Time.

For the season, Tagovailoa is 103 of 157 (65.6 percent) for 1,040 yards, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Last week he completed 21 of 39 passes for 205 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Dolphins' 26-11 loss to the AFC East-leading Bills. It was during the first meeting with Buffalo this season, back on Sept. 19, that Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Miami is 1-7 overall. The Dolphins, who have even bigger issues than at quarterback, are not going to the playoffs, giving Tagovailoa nine games to show what he can do.

Remember, Tagovailoa is still just 23.

Meanwhile, Watson is considered a franchise quarterback despite being just 26, albeit with a ton of baggage.

He's facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, including two accusations of sexual assault. Depending on what happens, he could still face criminal charges and/or have to serve a suspension from the NFL.

There's also potential backlash in the court of public opinion, although the Dolphins don't seemed to be too concerned about that.

Even worse for Tagovailoa is that he could go through all this again during the offseason. The trading deadline means that the Texans can't deal Watson until at least the start of the 2022 league year, March 16.

Watson has requested a trade from the Texans, but has a no-trade clause in his contract that means he has to agree to any potential deal.

Who's to say that Miami won't call back?

SEE ALSO: It's Now All About Tua ... At Least for 2021

Game of the Week

Denver at Dallas: Not only is there the potential for one great Crimson Tide matchup, with Patrick Surtain II squaring up against Amari Cooper, but two with Trevon Diggs trying to shut down Jerry Jeudy. Diggs leads the NFL with seven interceptions, and is looking to extend his streak of pickoffs during home games to five. Cooper had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown last week, becoming just the eighth player all-time with five-plus touchdown receptions in each of his first seven seasons.

NFL Schedule Week 9

Thursday's game (All times CT)

New York Jets at Indianapolis, Fox/NFLN/Amazon, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's games

Minnesota at Baltimore, Fox, noon

New England at Carolina, CBS, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, CBS, noon

Denver at Dallas, Fox, noon

Buffalo at Jacksonville, CBS, noon

Houston at Miami, Fox, noon

Atlanta at New Orleans, Fox, noon

Las Vegas at New York Giants, CBS, noon

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia, CBS, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Chicago at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Highlights

Will be added over the weekend.

Notes

• Wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be going for history when the Rams host the Titans on Sunday, trying to become the the fifth player in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches over the first nine games of a team’s season in NFL history. Of of them was former Alabama great Don Hutson in 1942, which gives an idea of just how ahead of his time Hutson was.

• On 37 occasions this season, a team has trailed in the fourth quarter and come back to win, including eight of 15 games this past weekend.

• Don't look now, but after their 1-3 start rookie quarterback Mac Jones has the Patriots on pace to make the playoffs.

• Jaylen Waddle leads all rookies with 48 catches this season, which is tied for the second most ever by a wide receiver during his firth eight career NFL games. DeVonta Smith is tied for fourth in reception (33) and is third in receiving yards (421). Meanwhile, Najee Harris leads rookie running backs in scrimmage yards (752), rush yards (479) and touchdowns (five).

•

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule.

