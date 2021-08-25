2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL Tracker: Preseason Week 3

The most elaborate database on Crimson Tide football players in the NFL continues to get you ready for the upcoming regular season, with a look at everyone's status heading into the final preseason games.

It was a tough week for some former Alabama players as NFL team got down to the 80-man limit heading into the final week of the preseason.

Next week are the big ones, when nearly everyone will be agonizing over the final rosters, which have to be at 53 on Aug. 31.

What made this past week so difficult was that those let go know that they may not get many more opportunities to play in the league, or any more.

Among them:

The Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Robert Foster. He's still only 27, but his stats have been on a steadily decline after making 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns in 2018. Last season he played in just four games, with two catches for 37 for Washington.

The New York Giants let long snapper Carson Tinker go. He was on the practice squad last year, and maybe he'll land a similar role this season. But he's 31 and hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018.

The Baltimore Ravens cut tackle Andre Smith. The former Outland Trophy winner is 34, and opted out last season.

Finally, AJ McCarron was placed on the reserve/injured list, and the Atlanta Falcons signed former first-round selection Josh Rosen.

Not only is McCarron out for the season following an ACL injury, but his chances of becoming a starting quarterback in the league took a real hit as well. Over six seasons he's started just four games (three in 2015), completing 109 of 174 attempts for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

"He's heartbroken," Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith said. "He had bounced back and was out there fighting for his team, trying to get extra yards. I understand injuries are part of the game but there's still a human element. I feel for him."

McCarron struggled against Tennessee last week, completing 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and one pick, and was trying to make something against Miami when he suffered the injury. At that point in the game he was 3 of 6 for 36 yards.

Teams still his drive, but they're starting not to like his age as McCarron is about to turn 31.

Matchup of the Week

Patriots at Giants. Yes, it'll potentially have the most former Crimson Tide players in the game with eight, but there's the growing subplot of the quarterback competition between Mac Jones and Cam Newton. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn has to sit for five days for what's been described as a Covid-19 misunderstanding. When asked if Sunday's game against the New York Giants is a big opportunity for his first-round draft pick from Alabama, Bill Belichick said "It is, yes."

Week 3 preseason schedule

Date Game Time (CT) National TV

Friday's games

Colts at Lions 6:00 p.m.

Steelers at Panthers 6:30 p.m.

Eagles at Jets 6:30 p.m.

Vikings at Chiefs 7:00 p.m. NFL Network

Saturday's games

Packers at Bills 12 p.m. NFL Network

Ravens at Washington 5:00 p.m.

Bears at Titans 6:00 p.m. NFL Network

Buccaneers at Texans 7:00 p.m.

Cardinals at Saints 7:00 p.m.

Rams at Broncos 8:05 p.m.

Chargers at Seahawks 9:00 p.m. NFL Network

Sunday's games

Jaguars at Cowboys 12 p.m. NFL Network

Dolphins at Bengals 3:00 p.m. CBS

Raiders at 49ers 3:00 p.m. NFL Network

Patriots at Giants 5:00 p.m. NFL Network

Browns at Falcons 7:00 p.m. NBC, Peacock

Notes

• Another player to watch this week is Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was recently added to the 49ers. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason but was a surprise cut and did not play in 2020. The 28-year-old has 522 career tackles and 16 interceptions. When he's motivated, Clinton-Dix can be a difference-maker. "“I’m nowhere near done and I’m here to prove that now," he told 49ers reporters.

• Despite moving back from guard to center, and having a couple of errant snaps on the first day of training camp, Bradley Bozeman has settled back in with the Ravens. "It's going great. He's been snapping the ball pretty well," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "After every snap, he comes to me, 'How was it? Where was the ball?' He's harder on himself than I have been."

• Did you see what Chad Johnson said in his NSFW tweet praising DeVonta Smith's game with the Eagles last week?

• Heading into this weekend's games, Alabama has a former player on every team minus the Saints and Seahawks. Consequently, there's going to be a lot of pictures like this one on social media.

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule.

