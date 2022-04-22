2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Crimson Tide Cornerback Josh Jobe

Two-year starter is a long-armed perimeter defensive back who may be at his best in more of a supportive role in the secondary instead of being the key defender.

Every year there are a number of Alabama players who have the option to return for their senior season or enter the NFL draft, and following the 2020 national championship Josh Jobe was among those who had to make a decision.

He was the starting corner role opposite Patrick Surtain II, coming off his best season yet. After tallying 55 tackles, including 2.5 for loss (-9 yards) and two sacks (-9 yards), 11 pass breakups to go with two forced fumbles and one quarterback pressure, Jobe was a key part of a talent-rich title team.

His best game had been against LSU, notching six pass tackles, one sack and two pass breakups, and he was listed as an honorable mention All-America by Pro Football Focus.

The one-time four-star prospect out of Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, after three years at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, hoped to prove that he was worthy of being a top corner. Consequently, Jobe passed on entering the NFL Draft to return for his senior season.

It didn't quite work out like he hoped.

Jobe recorded 38 total tackles, including one for loss, to go with four pass breakups and two interceptions in 12 games. He also suffered an injury in the SEC Championship Game that kept him from playing in the in the College Football Playoff, where Alabama eventually lost in the title game.

The question for scouts and talent evaluators is do they focus more on what Jobe did in 2020 or 2021?

Measurements Alabama Athletics Height: 5-11.5

Weight: 182

Hand: 91/4

Arm: 325/8 Combine/Pro Day Alabama athletics Did not participate in drills due to coming off foot surgery Pros Alabama Athletics Physical corner with length. Jobe has good spatial awareness at the backend, filling areas vacated by teammates that are put in conflict by the offense. Communicates to pass off routes and get his side of the secondary lined up. Fast enough to carry verticals down the sideline. When he triggers, he gets downhill quickly, displaying straight-line burst. Makes an attempt to find the ball in the air when he has favorable positioning and can afford it, if not he plays the hands. Length allows him to contest the catch point. Jobe contributes willingly in the run game, getting off blocks and tackling ball carriers reliably. Cons Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Gets caught flat-footed, trying to shoot his hands, allowing defenders to cross his face and separate off the ball. Jobe is too grabby when he ends up in bad positions, leading to penalties. Lacks the foot speed and fluidity required to mirror receivers in man coverage. Gets too deep in zone coverage, allowing for space underneath when there is no vertical threat and triggers slowly. Quote Missouri Athetics "He played with a busted foot for part of the year so I give him credit for that, but he just wasn't very good (in 2021)." — Scout for AFC team to NFL.com NFL Draft Bible Assessment Alabama Athletics Long-limbed corner who is predominantly deployed in zone coverage. Jobe contests the catch point and is physical in run support. When playing man coverage, he is unable to mirror and gets grabby. Jobe projects as a deep zone cornerback who is best in a deep third or quarter. A transition to safety makes sense as his skill set is better suited for it in certain defenses. His physicality translates to special teams where he can be a contributor while offering depth in the secondary. — Lorenz Leinweber, NFL Draft Bible BamaCentral Analysis Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports Jobe is going to be one of those players who causes arguments between the coaches and personnel directors around the league. The analysts will point to his not having the best season, his tendency to grab and hold receivers and some of his mistakes. The coaches will love his physical build, long arms, and competitive injury. Trying to play through an injury while facing SEC receivers week-in, week-out, will go a long way with those who regularly have to hope players can play hurt. There's been talk he could end up moving to safety, but the best fit is probably as a Cover 2 cornerback. Quote Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports On paper he looks to be a fourth-round selection, but the guess here is that a winning team looking for cornerback depth will grab him late in the third round.

