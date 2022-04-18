2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Linebacker Christopher Allen

Playing in only game during the 2021 season will obviously impact his draft stock. The question is, how much?

If NFL teams had a category called "Great Unknown" in their draft rooms, former Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen would almost be listed there.

Physically, he's solid. He was a key contributor on a national championship team, and returned to Alabama in 2021 to try to improve his draft stock.

Only Allen suffered a broken foot while strip-sacking Miami quarterback D'Eriq King in the opener, leaving his stat total for his final season at three tackles.

The previous season, Allen earned second-team All-SEC honors by leading the league with 13 tackles for loss including six sacks, to go with 41 tackles, two forced two fumbles in 13 games.

But the injury will be viewed as a red flag, especially sine he also suffered a knee injury prior to the 2018 season and medically redshirted.

Sandwiching that injury were two productive seasons. He played in seven games as a reserve for the 2017 national champions, and he played in all 13 games in 2019, when he was credited with 11 tackles and 4.5 for a loss.

Allen was a top national recruit out of Southern Lab School in Baton Rouge, coached by former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall (who of course played for Nick Saban). His potential is obvious, even if he didn't get to quite show it with the Crimson Tide.

A tricky part of the draft is that a lot of teams view the first three rounds as adding their immediate contributors and then turn their attention to role players and players they hope to develop. On paper, Allen should probably be a fourth-rounder, but that's not necessarily when he'll be selected.

Measurables Alabama Athletics Height: 6-3.5

Weight: 241

Hand: 10

Arm: 33 Combine Scores Caitie McMekin-USA TODAY NETWORK Allen didn't run any drills due to coming off an injury. 40: N/A

Bench: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

Shuttle: N/A

Vert: N/A

Broad: N/A Pros Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sport Athletic outside linebacker who is a threat to the outside shoulder of tackles with his get-off and bend from a two-point stance. Allen times the snap very well and uses his hands to keep his frame clean up the arc. Able to flatten back to the quarterback with ankle flexion, bending the corner. Does some of his best work in space where he is capable of dropping to the flat or gaining depth backpedaling. In the run game, he plays with great effort, displaying his range laterally and chasing down plays from the backside successfully. He possesses the length to stack blocks. Allen is a reliable tackler who wraps up and goes for the football, forcing fumbles. Sniffs out screens and takes them away with his athleticism. Cons Alabama Athletics Still more of an athlete off the edge who struggles with reading blockers and adapting his rush accordingly. Does not have natural counters in his arsenal. Frequently attempts a long arm that often fails to connect. Power rushes lack the leg drive to prevent tackles from anchoring. Allen is not consistently able to utilize his length and lacks the violence to deconstruct once latched on to. Gets surprised by blockers when he is left unblocked. NFL Draft Bible Assessment Alabama Athletics Still more of an athlete off the edge who struggles with reading blockers and adapting his rush accordingly. Does not have natural counters in his arsenal. Frequently attempts a long arm that often fails to connect. Power rushes lack the leg drive to prevent tackles from anchoring. Allen is not consistently able to utilize his length and lacks the violence to deconstruct once latched on to. Gets surprised by blockers when he is left unblocked. — Lorenz Leinweber, NFL Draft Bible BamaCentral Assessment Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC Any sort of comparison has to begin with Anfernee Jennings, who was Alabama's other outside linebacker a couple of years ago. He ended up being a third-round pick of the Patriots. Allen won't go that high due to his injury history. He missed all of 2018 (knee) and all but one game of 2021 (foot) due to injury, so no one has seen him play for a while. We think he gets drafted, but not until Day 3 when teams are looking for players then can develop and fill smaller roles. Quote Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports "I love Chris, man. Everyone loves Chris. He has a great personality. I mean, he’s hilarious. He brings a lot of energy. He’s a big, strong guy. And something I noticed like halfway through the season or something, he’s way up there in production points for doing his job on defense. Chris is a guy that people don’t even really talk about as much as they probably should, and he’s a great leader on our team because he just lines up and does what he’s supposed to do. He has fun and celebrates with his teammates like every good player on our team does.” — Mac Jones during the 2020 season Projection Fifth round

Draft Day 1

What: Round 1

Round 1 When: Thursday, April 28

Thursday, April 28 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (es)

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (es) Mobile and CTV: NFL, ESPN

NFL, ESPN Web: NFL.com, ABC.go.com, ESPN.com

Draft Day 2

What: Rounds 2-3

Rounds 2-3 When : Friday, April 29

: Friday, April 29 Time : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (es)

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (es) Mobile and CTV: NFL, ESPN

NFL, ESPN Web: NFL.com, ABC.go.com, ESPN.com

Draft Day 3

What: Rounds 4-7

Rounds 4-7 When : Saturday, April 30

: Saturday, April 30 Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (es)

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (es) Mobile and CTV: NFL, ESPN

NFL, ESPN Web: NFL.com, ABC.go.com, ESPN.com

BamaCentral will profile each of the former Crimson Tide players expected to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is the first story in the series.